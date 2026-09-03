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Tata Curvv Series X launched at 9.99 lakh, gets new variants and features

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 03 Sept 2026, 15:16 pm
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  • Tata has launched the Curvv Series X in India, with prices starting at 9.99 lakh. The new range gets R-Comfort seats, a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, ADAS and more features across variants, while the Dark edition is also available on select trims.

Tata Curvv Series X Image
Tata Curvv Series X
Tata Curvv Series X Image
Tata Curvv Series X
Tata Curvv
EMI starting at just
₹12,800/ month
Check Eligibility

Tata Motors has launched the Curvv Series X in India, with prices starting at 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new range is offered in Smart X, Pure X, Pure X+, Creative X+, Accomplished X and Accomplished X+ variants, with the Dark edition available on select variants. The Curvv Series X is available with petrol and diesel engine options, along with manual and automatic gearbox choices across the range.

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X Smart X gets R-Comfort seats

The Smart X is the entry point to the Curvv Series X range. It gets R-Comfort seats with passive ventilation, which Tata says are a first in India. Other equipment includes R17 Aero Style wheels, flush door handles, a rear armrest with EasySip Cup Docks and multiple drive modes. Six airbags, ESP and ABS with EBD are standard. The Smart X also gets LED headlamps, DRLs and taillamps, a digital instrument cluster and Reverse Guide Parking Assist.

Pure X and Pure X+ add more cabin equipment

The Pure X gets a 10.25-inch infotainment system by Harman, with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also features a six-speaker audio system, fully automatic temperature control, cruise control, push-button start, auto-folding ORVMs and rear AC vents. The Pure X+ adds Benecke-Kaliko Oyster White leatherette seats and R17 diamond-cut alloy wheels. The Dark version of the Pure X+ gets black exterior and interior elements.

Creative X+ gets panoramic sunroof

The Creative X+ is priced at 12.90 lakh and gets an voice-assisted panoramic sunroof. It also features R18 diamond-cut alloy wheels and a 360-degree 3D surround-view camera with a blind-view monitor.

The cabin gets two 10.25-inch screens, including a Harman infotainment system and a digital cockpit with a navigation display. TPMS, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and an illuminated cooled glovebox are also available.

(Also Read; Tata Motors passenger vehicle sales rise 56% to 67,753 units in August

Accomplished variants get ADAS

The Accomplished X and Accomplished X+ sit above the Creative X+ in the range. Both variants get an L2 ADAS suite, sequential Light Saber LED DRLs and taillamps with welcome and goodbye animations, ambient mood lighting and ventilated front seats. They also get a six-way powered driver's seat. The Accomplished X+ further gets a gesture-controlled powered tailgate.

Other equipment includes a 12.3-inch Harman infotainment system paired with a nine-speaker JBL audio system, wireless charging, twin-zone climate control, air purifier, iRA connected-car technology, Alexa integration, an electronic parking brake with auto hold and an electrochromatic IRVM.

Tata Curvv Series X Variant wise prices

Tata Curvv Series X VariantPrice
Smart X
Pure X MT 9.99 lakh
Pure X DCT 10.99 lakh
Pure X+ MT 11.79 lakh
Pure X+ DCT 12.29 lakh
Pure X+ #DARK MT 11.99 lakh
Pure X+ #DARK DCT 13.09 lakh
Creative X+ MT 12.90 lakh
Creative X+ DCT 13.29 lakh
Creative X+ #DARK MT 13.15 lakh
Creative X+ #DARK DCT 14.20 lakh
Accomplished X MT 13.99 lakh
Accomplished X DCT 14.45 lakh
Accomplished X #DARK MT 14.24 lakh
Accomplished X #DARK DCT 15.54 lakh
Accomplished X+ 18.49 lakh
Accomplished X+ #DARK 18.74 lakh– 18.99 lakh

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 03 Sept 2026, 15:16 pm IST
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