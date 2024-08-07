Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Curvv ICE unveiled officially, gets new petrol & diesel engines

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 07 Aug 2024, 13:04 PM
Tata Curvv will come with two petrol engines and a diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox or a dual-clutch automati
The production-spec Tata Curvv in the ICE version gets a grille and different alloy wheels when compared to the electric version

Tata Motors has finally launched the much-awaited Curvv EV in the Indian market. But the homegrown manufacturer has also showcased the internal combustion engine-powered version of the Curvv. The Curvv ICE will be going directly against the Citroen Basalt and compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos among others.

Tata Curvv: Design changes

Tata has made sure that the ICE-powered Curvv can be differentiated when compared to the EV version. The ICE-powered version comes with a grille for the engine to breathe fresh air and the air dam is also different. On the sides, different alloy wheels measure 18-inch in size and at the rear, there is just the Curvv badging. There are flush door handles to improve the aerodynamics.

Tata Curvv: Variants

Tata Curvv will be available in four personas. They will be Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished.

Tata Curvv: Petrol engines

Tata Motors has introduced a new 1.2-litre GDi turbocharged petrol engine that is called Hyperion. It puts out 124 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 225 Nm. Then there is the turbocharged 1.2-litre engine that produces that is shared with Nexon. It produces 119 bhp of max power and 170 Nm of peak torque.

Both engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DCA automatic transmission. The automatic transmission variants will come with paddle shifters to take manual control of the gearbox.

Tata Curvv: Diesel engine

The 1.5-litre Kyrotec diesel engine puts out 117 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 260 Nm. It will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It is important to note that the Curvv is the first vehicle in the segment to get a dual-clutch automatic transmission with a diesel engine. Just like the petrol engine, the DCA version will get paddle shifters.

Tata Curvv: Features

Tata Curvv will come with multiple voice assistants, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, and a speaker system from JBL with a subwoofer and auto-hold as well. The first-in-segment feature that Curvv will come with is a gesture-operated tailgate.

Other features on offer are cruise control, multi-function display, auto-dimming IRVM, wireless charger, SOS call, rear AC vents, cooled glovebox, air purifier and automatic headlamps and wipers.

Tata Curvv: Colours

Tata will offer six colour options with the Curvv - Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Flame, Opera Blue, Pure Grey and Gold Essence.

First Published Date: 07 Aug 2024, 13:04 PM IST
