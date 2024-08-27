Tata Curvv ICE to new Maruti Suzuki Dzire: 6 Upcoming car launches in September

Following an action-packed August that saw a multitude of new car launches, carmakers now gearing up for a host of new offerings in September this year. From SUVs to sedans across petrol, diesel and electric powertrains, there are plenty of new car launches to watch out for next month. Here are the most hotly anticipated car launches of September 2024 to watch out for.

The production-spec Tata Curvv in the ICE version gets a different grille and different alloy wheels when compared to the electric version

Tata Curvv ICE - September 2

Tata Motors revealed the Curvv coupe SUV in both electric and internal combustion versions (ICE) earlier this month. While the Curvv EV has been launched, the automaker is now gearing up to introduce the Curvv ICE on September 2, 2024. The new Tata Curvv ICE will draw power from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine options. Transmission choices will include manual and automatic. The new Curvv ICE aims to take on the expansive compact SUV segment and prices are expected to be extremely competitive, much like the electric derivative.

Based on the EQS SUV, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV comes with an exclusive dual-tone exterior colour theme and Maybach badging, besides other features.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS - September 5

Up next will be the new Mercedes-Maybach EQS electric SUV, bringing the pinnacle of luxury to the Mercedes-Benz family in an electric avatar. The EQS Maybach was first showcased in China last year and spruces up the exterior and interior with more luxurious elements, much like its GLS Maybach. Expect to see a dual-tone paint scheme, new chrome-induced grille and additional accents, and larger alloy wheels. It also has entertainment screens at the rear, apart from a more opulently treated interior with Maybach-specific detailing. The EQS Maybach will pack a 108.4 kWh battery pack promising about 600 km on a full charge. The dual motors will belt out 658 bhp and 950 Nm of peak torque.

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV will arrive with a comprehensive styling update and a revamped cabin with more premium materials

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift - September 9

Hyundai’s Creta-based three-row SUV is all set to get its first comprehensive update since it first arrived in 2021. The Hyundai Alcazar facelift gets new styling, an updated interior and more features than before. It now packs two large screens, a redesigned dashboard, new upholstery and even an ADAS suite. Power will come from the 1.5-litre turbo petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic transmission choices. The Alcazar facelift will be better equipped to take on the Mahindra XUV700, Kia Carens, and Tata Safari when it arrives.

The Windsor EV from JSW MG Motor India will be the brand's third all-electric offering in India

MG Windsor EV - September 11

JSW MG Motor India will expand its lineup with the Windsor EV, its third electric offering in India. The upcoming MG Windsor EV is the Wuling Cloud EV sold internationally. The crossover promises a spacious cabin with a host of features including LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, reclining rear seats, a large touchscreen infotainment system and more. The new offering is expected to pack a range of up to 460 km on a full charge and should be priced from around ₹17-18 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire will borrow heavily from the new-gen Swift including the styling and the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine

New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire

With the arrival of the new generation Swift in India this year, Maruti Suzuki is all set to bring its sedan sibling in the form of the new-gen Dzire. The top-selling offering will undergo a full model change including all-new styling, a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine with manual and AMT gearbox options, and a revamped cabin. The new Dzire will also get a CNG version and it needs to be seen if it will be available right from the start. The subcompact sedan will continue to take on the Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and Honda Amaze in the segment, with the latter scheduled for a generation change later this year as well.

The Tata Nexon CNG will arrive next month making the subcompact SUV the only car with the widest powertrain options in India

Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Motors will round off the launches in September with the Nexon CNG. Having showcased the Nexon CNG at Bharat Mobility earlier this year, the CNG-powered subcompact SUV is set to arrive next month with the automaker’s dual-cylinder technology. This will promise more efficient savings and make Nexon the only offering of its kind to offer petrol, diesel, electric and CNG powertrain options. The Tata Nexon will also be the first car to get a turbo petrol-CNG combination and could come with an automatic transmission right from the start.

First Published Date: