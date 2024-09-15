Tata Curvv deliveries begin: All you need you need to know about the coupe-SUV

Deliveries of the all-new Tata Curvv have commenced around India and the automaker has made it available for booking at an introductory price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With the price being limited to all bookings made till October 31, 2024, some early birds have managed to get their coupe-SUVs delivered by now. Launched on September 2, the Tata Curvv is positioned as part of a whole new segment of mass market coupe-SUVs.

Showcased alongside the launch of its electric version, the ICE-powered Curvv is built on the ATLAS architecture. The styling of the coupe-SUV is based around Tata’s new ‘Digital’ design language. Its silhouette reveals a tapering roofline, mimicking the bodystyle of a coupe sports car.

The Tata Curvv is available in four personas, which are Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished, and these have a total of eight variants between them.

Tata Curvv ICE: Powertrain and performance

Tata Motors offers two petrol engines and one diesel engine with the Curvv SUV. The car inherits the Nexon's 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which produces 119 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. Tata has also introduced a new Hyperion GDi turbo-petrol engine capable of producing 124 bhp of maximum power and 225 Nm of peak torque. Both petrol engines are offered with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCA automatic transmission.

The diesel option receives a new 1.5-litre Kyrotec engine that produces 117 horsepower and 260 Nm of maximum torque. This unit is further equipped with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCA, making it the first in its segment to have an automatic with a diesel engine. The DCA gearbox comes with paddle shifters and Multi-mode Regen.

Tata Curvv ICE: Interior and tech

The cabin of the Tata Curvv ICE is fitted with ventilated seats, and the rear row gets incline functionality for added comfort. There are six airbags around the interior and ISOFIX mounts for child seats in the rear row. (Tata )

The Tata Curvv is outfitted with ventilated leatherette seats, with the rear seating row featuring incline function for extra comfort. The driver has a six-way electrically adjustable seat. The four-spoke smart digital steering wheel is paired with a 10.24-inch digital cluster that includes Multi-Dial View and the Blind Spot Monitor. The cabin is equipped with a nine-speaker JBL sound system.

While the infotainment display sizes vary, the highest trim level receives a 12.30-inch touchscreen display with four unique voice assistants that support six local languages. Additionally, the infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Rain-sensing wipers, electric ORVMs with auto-fold, auto-dimming IRVMs, a cooled glovebox, rear AC vents and a wireless charger are among other features in the Tata Curvv.

Tata Curvv ICE: Safety features

The Tata Curvv comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, and an electronic stability program. There are ISOFIX mounts in the back, and the automobile also has three-point seatbelts. Additional safety features include cruise control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, a 360-degree monitor, and a blind spot monitor. The Tata Curvv will also have Level 2 ADAS, with 20 features.

