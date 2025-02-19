Tata Curvv gets new Nitro Crimson colour scheme

Tata Curvv has received a new colour for 2025. It is called Nitro Crimson and as of now it is only available with the ICE version of the coupe SUV. Apart from this colour, the Curvv would be sold in Opera Blue, Gold Essence, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Pure Grey and Flame Red.

What are the specifications of the Tata Curvv?

Tata Curvv is offered with three engine options - a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, a 1.2-litre direct-injection turbocharged engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The turbocharged engine produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm. The direct-injection turbocharged engine puts out 123 bhp and 225 Nm. The diesel engine puts out 116 bhp and 260 Nm. All gearboxes are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch unit.

What are the variants of the Tata Curvv?

Tata Motors offers the Curvv in four variants - Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished.

What are the features of the Tata Curvv?

Tata Curvv is set to include a variety of advanced features, such as multiple voice assistants, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system. Additionally, it will feature a JBL speaker system complete with a subwoofer and an auto-hold function. Notably, the Curvv will introduce a first-in-segment gesture-operated tailgate.

Other available features encompass cruise control, a multi-function display, an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror (IRVM), a wireless charging pad, an SOS call function, rear air conditioning vents, a cooled glovebox, an air purifier, as well as automatic headlamps and wipers.

What are the cosmetic differences between the Curvv and Curvv EV?

Tata has ensured that the ICE-powered Curvv is distinct from its electric counterpart. The ICE variant features a grille that allows the engine to intake fresh air, and the air dam has been designed differently. Additionally, the sides are equipped with unique 18-inch alloy wheels, while the rear displays only the Curvv branding. Flush door handles have been incorporated to enhance aerodynamics.

What are the rivals of the Tata Curvv?

The Curvv ICE will be going directly against the Citroen Basalt and mid-size SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, among others.

