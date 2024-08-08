Tata Curvv EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Which one should you buy

Tata Curvv EV is one of the most searched keywords in the Indian automotive community in recent times. The pure electric coupe SUV will also receive two petrol and diesel variants on September 2 this year. The Curvv EV comes as the first mass-market electric coupe SUV in India, which is available at an introductory starting price of ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Curvv EV claims to have democratised the coupe SUV body style for Indian consumers, as this specific design philosophy was restricted to the luxury car segment only. Also, the Curvv EV comes strengthening the homegrown car manufacturer's position in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, where Tata Motors already holds about 85 per cent share.

While the Tata Nexon EV has been the strongest-selling electric car in the Indian market with a lion's share, available at a price range of ₹14.49 lakh and ₹19.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the Curvv EV comes available at a higher price point, offering a more premium product. This makes the Curvv EV a direct competitor against the MG ZS EV.

Here is a comparison between the Tata Curvv EV and Tata Nexon EV.

Tata Curvv EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Price

Tata Curvv EV is priced between ₹17.49 lakh and ₹21. 99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Tata Nexon EV is priced between ₹14.49 lakh and ₹19.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Curvv EV is priced at a close range against Nexon EV. In fact, if you are planning to buy the top end variant of Nexon EV, the mid-variant of Curvv EV comes at the similar price.

Tata Curvv EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Battery, range and specification

Tata Curvv EV is available in two different battery pack options: a 45 kWh and a 55 kWh one. Both the battery pack options come paired with a 165 bhp generating electric motor. The 55 kWh battery pack equipped Curvv EV promises up to 585 km certified range on a single charge, while the 45 kWh battery pack variant offers 425 km range on a full charge. The real-world range for these two variants would be 502 km and 350 km, respectively.

Tata Motors claims that the Curvv EV will be able to charge enough to cover 150 kms in 15 mins. The Curvv EV further comes with four step regen braking to optimise range. Tata further stated that the Curvv EV can reach from a stand still to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds and can reach top speed of 160 kmph. Furthermore, the compnay claimed that the Curvv EV has 25-30 per cent better on the move acceleration as compared to its rivals.

On the other hand, the Tata Nexon EV comes available in two different battery pack options: a 30 kWh pack and a 40.5 kWh pack. The EV gets two different motor options. The 30 kWh battery pack version gets a 127 bhp generating motor, while the 40.5 kWh battery pack version gets a 142 bhp generating motor. Torque output of the EV is 215 Nm. The electric compact SUV promises range between 325 km and 465 km, depending on the variants. Like the Curvv EV, the Nexon EV too comes with V2L and V2V charging systems.

