Tata Curvv EV and Curvv teased ahead of launch, new features revealed

Tata Motors has released a new teaser for their two upcoming Curvv and Curvv EV. Where the previous teaser showcased the SUVs being tested in the high temperatures of the Thar desert, the new teaser shows them in the low temperatures of Ladakh. Apart from this, in the new teaser few features of the Curvv siblings can also be seen.

In the teaser, the Curvv can be seen with paddle shifters that can be used to take manual control of the gearbox. There is also a rotary dial on offer that will be used to change the drive modes. In the video, three drive modes are visible - City, Sport and Eco. Apart from this, a new digital driver's display is visible. It looks similar to the one found on the Nexon EV and Punch EV.

