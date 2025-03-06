Tata Curvv Dark Edition to launch soon. What we know so far

Tata Motors is on a spree to launch a host of special edition cars in the Indian market. After launching the Dark Editions of the Tata Safari and Harrier , the homegrown automaker is now gearing up for the launch of Tata Curvv Dark Edition, which is expected to arrive in dealerships soon.

The special edition avatar of the Tata Curvv would be based on the top-end trim of the standard coupe SUV. In that case, it could come based on the top-spec Accomplished variant of Tata Curvv. All the features of the standard version of the Accomplished trim of Curvv will be available in the special edition as well.

Being a special edition model and having received dark colour treatment, the Tata Curvv Dark Edition will come with a new black exterior paint, which will be exclusive to the SUV. Other design elements would include the LED light bar, LED taillights, shark fin antenna, dual-tone alloy wheels, silver skid plate and a glossy black body cladding among others.

Just like the special edition avatars of the Tata Safari and Harrier that were launched in the country just a few days back, the upcoming Tata Curvv Dark Edition will have no mechanical changes. It will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The Tata Curvv Dark Edition will be available with powertrain options including a Hyperion T-GDi turbocharged-petrol and a Kryojet diesel engine. For transmission duty, there will be a DCA gearbox with both the powertrains, while the six-speed manual gearbox is also likely to be available.

Tata Motors launched the Curvv SUV in both internal combustion engine and electric choices. The Curvv was launched to democratise the coupe SUV bodystyle in the Indian passenger vehicle market, where this body style has been limited in the luxury car segment so far. Now, with the launch of the Curvv Dark Edition, the automaker is aiming to further ramp up its appeal.

