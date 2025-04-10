Tata Curvv Dark Edition teased ahead of launch. Here's what to expect

The upcoming Tata Curvv Dark edition has been teased officially by the carmaker. The Curvv Dark edition is expected to launch in the next few weeks. Upon launch, it will be the fifth Dark edition model from the stables of Tata Motors, after the Nexon Dark Edition, Altroz Dark Edition, Harrier Dark Edition and the Safari Dark Edition.

The special edition avatar of Tata Curvv should be based on the top-end variant of the regular coupe SUV. With this it may come based on the top-of-the-line Accomplished variant of Tata Curvv. All the features of the regular version of the Accomplished trim of Curvv will be present in the special edition too.

This will mean that the Tata Curvv Dark edition will be offered with an array of features, such as multiple voice assistants, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a 360-degree camera system, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system. It will also be available with a JBL sound system with a subwoofer, powered tailgate and auto-hold functionality.

Other features will be cruise control, a multi-function display, an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror (IRVM), a wireless charging tray, an SOS call feature, rear air vents, a cooled glovebox, an air cleaner, and automatic headlights and wipers.

Tata Curvv Dark Edition: Design

Just like other Dark Edition models from Tata Motors, the Tata Curvv Dark Edition will feature a new black exterior paint, which will be unique to the SUV. Other design features would be the LED light bar, LED taillights, shark fin antenna, dual-tone alloy wheels, silver skid plate and glossy black body cladding among others.

Tata Curvv Dark Edition: Specifications

There will be no mechanical updates in the upcoming Tata Curvv Dark Edition. It will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine choices. Tata Curvv Dark Edition will come with powertrain options such as a Hyperion T-GDi turbo-petrol and a Kryojet diesel unit. For transmission purposes, a DCA gearbox will be offered with both the powertrains, while the six-speed manual gearbox will also be on offer.

