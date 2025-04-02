HT Auto
Tata Curvv Dark Edition starts arriving at dealerships, launch soon

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Apr 2025, 09:51 AM
  • Tata Curvv Dark Edition will be based on the Accomplished variant.
Tata Curvv will come only with cosmetic changes over the standard Curvv. (Youtube/ MB AUTO CAR )
Tata Curvv will come only with cosmetic changes over the standard Curvv.

Tata Motors is all-set to launch the Dark Edition of the Curvv in the Indian market. The coupe SUV has started arriving at dealerships so we can expect the launch to happen soon. Tata Motors would probably base the Dark Edition on the top-end Accompalished variant.

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2025, 09:51 AM IST

