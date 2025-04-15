Tata Curvv Dark Edition or Citroen Basalt Dark Edition: Which blacked out coupe SUV will you pick

The craze of a blacked out vehicle has been on the rise in India, and more so for SUVs. Now though, Citroen and Tata have introduced the blacked out versions of their respective coupe SUVs, the Citroen Basalt Dark Edition and the Tata Curvv Dark Edition. Interestingly, while the Basalt was the first mass market coupe SUV in India, the Curvv Dark Edition is the first blacked out coupe SUV in the country.

Just like any other dark or black edition models, the Basalt and the Curvv Dark Edition are based on the regular versions, but do get a blacked out treatment all around. Apart from the colour scheme, every other element of the cars remain the same. Here’s how the dark edition of both the Basalt and the Curvv compare against each other.

Tata Curvv Dark Edition vs Citroen Basalt Dark Edition: Design

The Dark Edition variants are merely cosmetic upgrades. The Tata Curvv Dark Edition is painted in a colour called Carbon Black, which gives it an edgy look when accented by blacked-out front and rear bumpers along with a unique badging design, and 18-inch custom dark alloy wheels that include aero inserts. In addition to those changes, the Dark Editions will also have #DARK badging on both front fenders that appear to help establish that the dark editions is different or special models.

The Citroen Basalt Dark Edition on the other hand comes with exterior finished in Perla Nera Black along with dark chrome accents on the badge, front grille and body side cladding. Then there are the bumpers and the door handles which are also finished in gloss black.

Tata Curvv Dark Edition vs Citroen Basalt Dark Edition: Dimension

Citroen Basalt measures 4,352 mm in length, which makes it 44 mm longer than Tata Curvv. The Tata Curvv on the other hand is wider and taller than its rival by 45 mm and 37 mm, respectively. The Tata coupe SUV measures 1,810 mm in width and 1,630 mm in height, while the Basalt has a width of 1,765 mm and a height of 1,593 mm.

The Citroen Basalt has a 91 mm longer wheelbase measuring 2,651 mm, compared to Tata Curvv's 2,560 mm. While the Basalt has a 470-litre boot space for luggage, the Tata Curvv offers 30-litre of extra storage with a 500-litre capacity boot space.

Tata Curvv Dark Edition vs Citroen Basalt Dark Edition: Cabin and features

The all-black theme continues once one enters the cabin of the Tata Curvv Dark Edition, while the interior overall design has been taken over from the regular Curvv. The cabin has been trimmed in black leatherette with the #DARK lettering embossed on the headrests. The dashboard, centre console, and door trims have each been painted in black, with piano black trim and blue ambient lighting.

The features list remains the same as the regular counterpart. The Tata Curvv Dark Edition features a 12.30-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and front-row ventilated seats. Passengers are also treated to a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a nine-speaker JBL sound system.

The Citroen Basalt Dark Edition also gets a all-black theme for the cabin. There are Metropolitan Black leatherette seats, leatherette-wrapped instrument panel, carbon black interiors with contrasting stitching finished in red. The Dark Edition also includes elements such as custom seat covers, dark chrome mouldings and grille emblem.

The Citroen Basalt is equipped with a seven-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, a multifunction steering wheel, and a 10.25-inch floating instrument display. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also supported by this instrument display. The cabin of the coupe-SUV gets an automated climate control system with rear air vents.

Tata Curvv Dark Edition vs Citroen Basalt Dark Edition: Powertrain and specification

The Tata Curvv Dark Edition is available with either a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The Hyperion GDi turbo-petrol engine produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, while the Kryojet diesel engine produces 116 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Both engines can be paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Because the Dark Editions are based on the top-end variants only, the engine on duty on the Citroen Basalt Dark Editon will be the 1.2-litre three-cylinder, turbo petrol tuned for 109 bhp. Transmission options include the 6-speed manual with 190 Nm of torque, while the torque converter automatic makes 205 Nm.

Tata Curvv Dark Edition vs Citroen Basalt Dark Edition: Price

The Tata Curvv Dark Edition comes at a premium of ₹32,000 above the prices of the corresponding standard models. The line begins at ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with the manual in the Accomplished S trim. The range-topping Curvv Dark Edition is powered by the 1.5-litre diesel unit with the seven-speed DSG at ₹19.52 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Citroen Basalt Dark Edition is priced at ₹12.80 lakh, ex-showroom.

