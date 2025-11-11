Tata Curvv and Curvv EV with new features launched starting at 14.55 lakh

Tata Motors has introduced a major upgrade to its Curvv SUV-coupe range, adding several new comfort and design features across its petrol, diesel, and electric variants. The update aims to improve cabin space, comfort, and in-car sophistication while retaining the model’s safety and performance strengths.

The refreshed Curvv features a number of segment-first additions designed to make the cabin feel more premium and spacious. Tata says it has achieved this through “smart engineering innovations" that optimise in-cabin room for all occupants.

What's new on the updated Curvv and Curvv EV?

Among the headline additions are:

R-Comfort seats with passive ventilation, a first in India.

Serenity Screen rear sunshades for better privacy and heat protection.

EasySip cup docks built into the rear armrest.

White carbon-fibre-style dashboard insert.

Lighter “Lalitpur Grey" interior theme with Benecke-Kaliko leatherette upholstery.

The Curvv.ev also gains ‘PureComfort’ footrests for rear passengers and ‘ErgoWing headrests’. These elements are usually seen on higher-end luxury vehicles.

How much does the updated Curvv and Curvv EV cost?

Tata Motors has priced the updated Curvv competitively within the mid-size SUV segment. The updated ICE version is available in the Accomplished persona variant, starting at ₹14.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The Curvv.ev, meanwhile, is offered in Accomplished and Empowered personas, starting at ₹18.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Model Persona Variants Starting Price (ex-showroom) Curvv (ICE) Accomplished ₹ 14.55 lakh Curvv.ev (EV) Accomplished, Empowered ₹ 18.49 lakh

What other features are available on the Tata Curvv?

Beyond the new luxury-focused additions, the Curvv continues to offer a comprehensive features package, including:

31.24 cm (12.3-inch) HARMAN touchscreen infotainment unit

9-speaker JBL audio system with Arcade.ev connectivity suite

Gesture-controlled powered tailgate

Panoramic sunroof with integrated mood lighting

TwinZone Climate Concierge air-conditioning

500-litre boot space for improved practicality

What safety features does the Tata Curvv offer?

Tata retains its focus on occupant protection, with the Curvv continuing to carry a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. The SUV also includes Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), strengthening its position among the safest vehicles in its class.

By refining the cabin and adding comfort-oriented features, Tata Motors is positioning the Curvv more firmly as a premium mid-size SUV with a blend of style, safety, and innovation, whether customers choose petrol, diesel, or electric power.

What are the powertrain options for the Tata Curvv?

The Curvv continues to offer a range of powertrain choices designed to suit varied driving preferences. The ICE models are built on Tata’s ATLAS architecture, while the Curvv.ev uses the advanced acti.ev platform that underpins Tata’s new-generation EV lineup.

The ICE range includes three engine options: a 1.2-litre Hyperion gasoline direct injection (GDI) turbo-petrol, a 1.2-litre Revotron turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre KryoJet diesel. All engines are available with both manual and automatic transmissions. The Hyperion GDI engine focuses on efficiency and strong mid-range performance, while the KryoJet diesel caters to those seeking higher torque and long-distance economy. The all-electric Curvv.ev, meanwhile, delivers instant torque and a strong real-world range, highlighting Tata’s continued commitment to offering multiple powertrain solutions within a single model family.

