Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition launched in India, priced from 16.49 lakh

The Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition models have been launched in India, and prices start from ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The coupe SUVs feature a Carbon Black exterior colour scheme and an all-black interior alongside exclusive design elements and badging. The Curvv Dark Edition is based on the Accomplished S and Accomplished +A variants, while the Curvv EV Dark Edition will be offered solely in the Empowered +A variant.

The Tata Curvv Dark Edition commands a premium of ₹32,000 over the prices of the respective standard variants. The range starts from ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with the manual in the Accomplished S trim. The top-spec Curvv Dark Edition is driven by the 1.5-litre diesel mill with the seven-speed DSG, priced at ₹19.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Motors is offering the Curvv EV Dark Edition in the Empowered +A variant, priced at ₹22.24 lakh (ex-showroom). This model is specced with the larger 55 kWh battery pack that allows for a claimed 502 km of single-charge range.

Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition: Design and Exterior

The Dark Edition models bring purely cosmetic enhancements while the overall design of the coupe-SUVs remains unchanged. The Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Editions both feature a Carbon Black exterior, which brings a bold look further amplified by blacked-out bumpers, unique badging, and 18-inch dark alloy wheels with aero inserts. The coupe-SUVs are further set apart with #DARK badging on the front fenders, further emphasising their special edition status.

Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition: Interior and Features

The all-black theme continues as one steps inside the cabin, while the overall interior layout has been carried over from the standard Curvv and Curvv EV. The cabin is upholstered in black leatherette with the #DARK lettering embossed onto the headrests. The dashboard, centre console, and door trims have all been finished in black, with piano black accents and blue ambient lighting.

Features shared among the Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition include a 12.30-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital cluster, and ventilated seats in the front row. Occupants are further treated with a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a nine-speaker JBL audio system.

Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition: Powertrain and Specifications

The Tata Curvv Dark Edition can be had with either a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel mill. The Hyperion GDi turbo-petrol unit makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, while the Kryojet diesel engine makes 116 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Both engine options can be configured with either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The Curvv EV Dark Edition is available in the Empowered +A variant with the 55 kWh battery pack. This powers a single electric motor setup capable of 165 bhp and 215 Nm of torque, and it delivers a claimed single-charge range of 502 km.

