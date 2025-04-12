HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Curvv And Curvv Ev Dark Edition Priced From 16.49 Lakh With An All Black Theme

Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition launched in India, priced from 16.49 lakh

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 12 Apr 2025, 15:18 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Curvv Dark Edition is based on the Accomplished S and Accomplished Plus A variants, while the Curvv EV Dark Edition comes in the Empowered Plus A variant.
Tata Curvv Dark Edition
The Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition models have been launched and are offered in the respective top-spec variants, featuring an all-black theme inside and out.
Tata Curvv Dark Edition
The Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition models have been launched and are offered in the respective top-spec variants, featuring an all-black theme inside and out.

The Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition models have been launched in India, and prices start from 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The coupe SUVs feature a Carbon Black exterior colour scheme and an all-black interior alongside exclusive design elements and badging. The Curvv Dark Edition is based on the Accomplished S and Accomplished +A variants, while the Curvv EV Dark Edition will be offered solely in the Empowered +A variant.

The Tata Curvv Dark Edition commands a premium of 32,000 over the prices of the respective standard variants. The range starts from 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with the manual in the Accomplished S trim. The top-spec Curvv Dark Edition is driven by the 1.5-litre diesel mill with the seven-speed DSG, priced at 19.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Curvv (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Wr-v 2026 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda WR-V 2026
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.13 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Citroen Basalt, C3 and Aircross get Dark Edition, MS Dhoni takes delivery of 1st unit

Tata Motors is offering the Curvv EV Dark Edition in the Empowered +A variant, priced at 22.24 lakh (ex-showroom). This model is specced with the larger 55 kWh battery pack that allows for a claimed 502 km of single-charge range.

Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition: Design and Exterior

The Dark Edition models bring purely cosmetic enhancements while the overall design of the coupe-SUVs remains unchanged. The Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Editions both feature a Carbon Black exterior, which brings a bold look further amplified by blacked-out bumpers, unique badging, and 18-inch dark alloy wheels with aero inserts. The coupe-SUVs are further set apart with #DARK badging on the front fenders, further emphasising their special edition status.

Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition: Interior and Features

The all-black theme continues as one steps inside the cabin, while the overall interior layout has been carried over from the standard Curvv and Curvv EV. The cabin is upholstered in black leatherette with the #DARK lettering embossed onto the headrests. The dashboard, centre console, and door trims have all been finished in black, with piano black accents and blue ambient lighting.

Features shared among the Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition include a 12.30-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital cluster, and ventilated seats in the front row. Occupants are further treated with a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a nine-speaker JBL audio system.

Suggested Watch: Can the Tata Curvv shake up the compact SUV segment?

Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition: Powertrain and Specifications

The Tata Curvv Dark Edition can be had with either a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel mill. The Hyperion GDi turbo-petrol unit makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, while the Kryojet diesel engine makes 116 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Both engine options can be configured with either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The Curvv EV Dark Edition is available in the Empowered +A variant with the 55 kWh battery pack. This powers a single electric motor setup capable of 165 bhp and 215 Nm of torque, and it delivers a claimed single-charge range of 502 km.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2025, 15:18 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.