Tata Blackbird: What happened to the project. Will it be launched in India

A year before the pandemic had put a halt to our lives, Tata Motors planned to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta with a compact SUV which was internally codenamed as Blackbird. However, the plan never materialised. Infact, the project neven went beyond internal discussions, not even reaching the concept car stage. Instead, Tata Motors planned to focus on improving its existing product like the Safari and the Harrier and enter new segments such as the micro SUV segment with the Tata Punch.

Tata Blackbird: Is coming to India

The rebranded version of the Chery Tiggo 5x, which Tata had planned to enter the compact SUV segment with, was called the Blackbird. Chery, a Chinese car maker, had tied up with Tata to bring this model to India. The deal between Tata and Chery seemed very promising, as it would allow the company to join a competitive market segment at an affordable cost.

However, a sudden shift in the geopolitical scenario took place that increased the conflict between India and China. Consequently, Tata Motors made a strategic judgment in the form of terminating the agreement with Chery and went ahead to support the 'Make in India' initiative, a policy aimed at promoting domestic manufacturing and reducing reliance on foreign imports.

The Curvv does borrow several styling cues from its siblings in the Tata Motors family like the Punch and Nexon. There are bits of the Safari as well, at least in terms of visual cues.

Tata Curvv: Company’s answer to compact SUV segment

Tata Motors has made its entry into the highly competitive compact SUV segment with the launch of the Tata Curvv. With over 10 established models already in the market, Tata needed to stand out. To carve its niche, Tata opted for a bold SUV coupe design language for the Curvv, setting it apart from the more conventional designs in the segment. This futuristic styling is aimed to give the Curvv a distinct identity in a crowded space.

The Tata Curvv is based on the new ATLAS platform, with a range of powertrain options to suit varied customer preferences. While the Curvv EV features a similar design and set of features, both models do carry some subtle differences to make them apart.

Tata Curvv is offered with three engine options - two 1.2L turbo petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine. The 1.2L turbo petrol units, which is the same as the Tata Nexon, delivers 19 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. Meanwhile the new 1.2L Hyperion GDi turbo-petrol engine produces 124 bhp and 225 Nm of torque. Both the engine options can be paired with either a six speed manual or a seven speed DCA transmission.

For diesel customers, the Tata Curvv comes with the same 1.5L Kyrotec engine that powers the Nexon. With a bit of tuning done to the engine, the diesel engine in the Curvv produces 117 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. This diesel engine is also available with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCA automatic transmission, making it the first in its segment to offer an automatic diesel option. The DCA gearbox features paddle shifters and Multi-mode Regen for enhanced driving experience.

