Tata Altroz facelift unveiled ahead of its launch. Check details

The Tata Altroz facelift has been unveiled ahead of its launch on May 22. The Tata Altroz was first launched in 2020 and this facelift will be the first major overhaul for the premium hatchback from Tata Motors. The company revealed that the new Altroz will be available across four trim levels - Pure, Creative, Accomplished S and Accomplished + S.

The Tata Altroz facelift gets a revamped exterior design and cabin, in line to make the hatchback feel more premium over the current model

Tata Altroz facelift will come with a significantly updated design language. The front profile will carry twin LED headlamps with double-barrel LED lights as well as integrated LED daytime running lights. It also gets a revamped front bumper with a wider air intake. The design philosophy matches with Harrier and Safari, however it is also unique in the Tata Motors lineup at the same time.

The LED taillights come connected by a sleek LED strip at the back, while the rear bumper too comes with a revised design. Other styling elements will include flush-fitting door handles, which will be a first in the premium hatchback segment along with new dual tone alloy wheels.

Interestingly, while the lower variants continue to get steel wheels, variants starting from Creative trim level will get 16 inch alloy wheels. While the Creative trim level will get 16 inch Hyper style dual tone Wheels, the top two trims will feature Drag cut R16 Alloy Wheels . The Altroz facelift will get five colour options - Dune Glow, Ember Glow, Pure Grey, Royal Blue and Pristine White—each paired with distinct personas: Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S.

Tata Altroz facelift: Cabin and features

Along with the revamped exterior design, the cabin of the Altroz also sees major overhaul, while retaining the same silhouette. The carmaker has gone for a dual tone theme for the cabin - a mix of beige and light grey. Meanwhile, the design of the front seats have also changed which look similar to the ones in the Tata Harrier and the Safari.

At the front, the Altroz gets the new Grand Prestigia dashboard which houses two 10.25 inch screens - a touch screen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. The dashboard continues to feature the same black and beige colour theme however. In terms of other features, the Altroz will get 360 degree camera, blind spot monitoring, iRA connected vehicle tech, air purifier, voice assisted electric sunroof, ambient lighting and others across variants.

Tata Altroz facelift: Specs

While the carmaker has not revealed the engine options, it is expected that the Tata Altroz facelift will continue to be powered by the same set of engines as the current model. Powertrain choices of the Altroz facelift are expected to include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit, a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG bi-fuel unit with twin-cylinder technology, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Notably, the Altroz is the only diesel hatchback currently on sale in the country.

