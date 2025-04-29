Tata Altroz facelift to be launched on May 22

Five years since it first went on sale, the Tata Altroz is all set to receive its mid-lifecycle update soon. Tata Motors will introduce the updated Altroz in the market on May 22, 2025, bringing changes to the exterior and interior of the hatchback. While the Altroz has received timely changes over the years, this will be the most comprehensive update to the model yet.

While the Tata Altroz has received timely changes over the years, this will be the most comprehensive update to the model yet.

Tata Altroz facelift: What to expect

The Tata Altroz facelift is likely to arrive with visual and feature upgrades without too many changes to the silhouette of the hatchback. Expect new styling with a revised grille, headlamps and taillights, and tweaked bumpers. The cabin should see more extensive upgrades, including a bigger infotainment system with a new user interface, a new instrument console, and a revised dashboard with air-con vents. Tata could improve the premium quotient with ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, an electric sunroof, new seat upholstery, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Altroz 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Ignis 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.85 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.80 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Citroen C3 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.16 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Altroz CNG 1199 cc 1199 cc CNG CNG ₹ 7.45 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition launched in India, priced from ₹16.49 lakh

The Tata Altroz is expected to retain the same hardware comprising the 1.2-litre NA, CNG, and turbo petrol mills, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine

Tata Altroz Specifications

We expect the rest of the hardware to be carried over. This will include the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol and 1.2-litre turbo petrol engines to be on offer. The Altroz is the only hatchback in its space to get a diesel engine, and the 1.5-litre oil burner is likely to be carried over as well. Tata also offers its twin-cylinder CNG technology with the Altroz, which will continue to be sold paired with the 1.2-litre NA petrol motor. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual and a DCT, depending on the powertrain.

Tata Altroz facelift: Rivals

Expect to see a marginal increase in prices with the latest update. The new Altroz facelift will take on the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Toyota Glanza in the same space. It’ll be interesting to see if the Altroz Racer, which went on sale last year, also receives an update at the same time or will be introduced later.

Also Watch: Tata Altroz iCNG: First Drive Review

The Tata Altroz facelift is one of the many launches the automaker has planned this year. The company is also gearing up to introduce more models, including the much-awaited Harrier EV and the all-new Sierra ICE and EV, all of which were showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: