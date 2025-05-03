Tata Altroz Facelift teased ahead of launch. Previews new look, more features

Tata Motors has dropped the first official teaser for the upcoming Altroz facelift on social media. The teaser video reveals key changes we can come to expect from the updated hatchback, five years after it first went on sale in late 2019. The new Tata Altroz is all set for a mid-lifecycle upgrade, sporting styling changes, new features, and possibly an improvement in mechanicals. Tata will be launching the Altroz facelift on May 22, 2025.

The Tata Altroz is all set to get a comprehensive upgrade five years after it first went on sale, and the teaser video previews the new styling and premium features that will make it to the hatchback.

The first teaser video reveals the new front styling on the Tata Altroz facelift. This includes the new twin LED headlamps with the double-barrel LED lens and an LED eyebrow. The grille has been restyled to match the design theme on the new Harrier and Safari. The rear gets new connected taillights with subtle revisions to the boot. The bumpers at the front and rear have also been tweaked and look sportier than before.

Tata has added new flush-fitting door handles to the Altroz facelift, which may be done to improve aerodynamic efficiency. It certainly adds a premium touch to the hatch and will be a segment-first feature. The teaser does not reveal the cabin on the hatchback, but expect changes to the dashboard, new upholstery, and a revised infotainment system on the same lines as the new Nexon, Curvv, and Harrier.

Tata Altroz Engine Options

Expect Tata to retain the same powertrain options on the new Altroz. This includes the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.2-litre turbo petrol, a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG with the twin-cylinder technology, and the 1.5-litre diesel. Notably, the Altroz is the only diesel hatchback currently on sale in the country. The facelift will face heat from models like the Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, and Maruti Baleno.

We expect Tata Motors to reveal more details about the Altroz facelift in follow-up teasers soon. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the details.

