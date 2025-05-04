Tata Altroz facelift teased ahead of imminent launch. Everything we know about the premium hatchback

Upcoming Tata Altroz facelift will come revising its competition with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza.

Despite the slumping sales numbers of hatchbacks across India, the Tata Altroz continues to impress the consumer with its premium vibe. The premium hatchback from Tata Motors is now all set to receive a major facelift that will bring much-awaited changes in design and features. The homegrown auto giant has already teased the upcoming Tata Altroz facelift ahead of its launch later this month.

The teaser image hints that the Tata Altroz facelift will come with a significantly updated design philosophy. The facelifted Altroz will face heat from models like the Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Here are all the details that we know so far about the upcoming premium hatchback.