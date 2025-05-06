Tata Altroz facelift to launch on May 22. What will be the powertrain options

Tata Altroz facelift is slated to launch in India on May 22. The updated iteration of the premium hatchback will revise its competition with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 . Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki Baleno too is gearing up for a facelift, which would be launched later this year.

Tata Motors has already teased the upcoming Altroz facelift on social media channels multiple times, revealing the front profile, rear, as well as interior. The facelifted version of the Tata Altroz will come sporting a significantly updated front profile, featuring dual-barrel LED headlamps, revamped LED daytime running lights, revised rear profile with a new LED strip connecting the taillights. Another major update is the flush-fitting door handles. Expect new design alloy wheels to be there as well.

Tata Altroz facelift will come with a revised dashboard that looks more mature than the unit seen on the outgoing model.

Inside the cabin, the Tata Altroz facelift largely retains the same design philosophy as the current model. However, there would be slight changes to the centre console and other design elements. Tata Altroz facelift will come with a revised dashboard that looks more mature than the unit seen on the outgoing model. Moreover, it now houses a freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, along with a 10.25-inch instrument cluster. It further gets a 360-degree parking camera, new seats, a single-pane sunroof, and revised ambient lighting, among others.

Tata Altroz facelift: Powertrains

Tata Altroz facelift would come without making any changes to the powertrains. The Altroz is the last standing premium hatchback in India with a diesel engine under the hood. Expect the diesel mill to continue in the facelifted version as well. Also, besides that, the hatchback gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor. Both of these petrol engine options are expected to continue in the Altroz facelift.

Transmission options, too, would remain unchanged in the upcoming model. Speaking about the power and torque output, expect the engines to continue churning out the same figures as the current iteration of the Tata Altroz.

