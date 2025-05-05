Tata Altroz facelift interior teased ahead of launch. Here's what it gets

Tata Altroz facelift , which is slated to debut on May 22, 2025, has been teased yet again. This time, the carmaker has revealed the interior of the upcoming premium hatchback. The teaser showcases an all revamped interior for the upcoming Altroz.

While retaining the same black and beige theme, the Tata Altroz Facelift is set to get new seats which do look a bit wider, aiding in better seating position. Moreover, unlike the current model, the seats do get a beige theme. Meanwhile, while the dashboard gets the same basic design, it looks all new with the new touchscreen infotainment system.

The Altroz Facelift will get the carmaker’s latest infotainment system, which made its debut with the Tata Nexon facelift. While the size has not been confirmed yet, it is likely to measure at 10.25 inches. Additionally, the Altroz facelift will also get a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster, which has been seen on latest models from Tata Motors. Besides, the premium hatchback will feature a 360 degree camera, digital steering wheel with glowing Tata logo and a sunroof along with other amenities.

Tata Altroz Facelift: Design

Tata Altroz facelift will come with a significantly updated design language. The front profile will carry twin LED headlamps with double-barrel LED lights as well as integrated LED daytime running lights. It also gets a revamped front bumper with a wider air intake. The design philosophy matches with Harrier and Safari.

The LED taillights come connected by a sleek LED strip at the back, while the rear bumper too comes with a revised design. Other styling elements will include flush-fitting door handles, which will be a first in the premium hatchback segment.

Tata Altroz Facelift: Specs

Tata Altroz facelift is expected to retain the same engine and transmission choices. The powertrain would come churning out the same power and torque output as the current model. Powertrain choices of the Altroz include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit, a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG bi-fuel unit with twin-cylinder technology, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Notably, the Altroz is the only diesel hatchback currently on sale in the country.

