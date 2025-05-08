Tata Altroz facelift exterior design and cabin details revealed ahead of launch

The Tata Altroz facelift is all set to be launched on May 22. Ahead of its launch, the carmaker has revealed the exterior and interior of the upcoming premium hatchback. While Tata Motors had already showcased the exterior and the dashboard design of the Altroz facelift, in a recent teaser, the carmaker has revealed the rest of the cabin of the hatchback.

The Tata Altroz facelift gets a revamped cabin, in line to make the hatchback feel more premium over the current model. In order to achieve this, the carmaker has gone for a dual tone theme for the cabin - a mix of beige and light grey

Tata Altroz facelift: Other cabin details and features

While the cabin will receive a new theme, the dashboard will retain a black and beige theme. In the meantime, the Altroz Facelift will receive the carmaker's new infotainment system, which was first seen on the Tata Nexon facelift. Although the size is yet to be confirmed, it is expected to be 10.25 inches.

Apart from this, the Altroz facelift will also receive a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster, which has been introduced in recent models of Tata Motors. Apart from this, the premium hatchback will have a 360 degree camera, twin spoke digital steering wheel with glowing Tata logo and a sunroof along with some other facilities.

Tata Altroz facelift: Design

Tata Altroz facelift will come with a significantly updated design language. The front profile will carry twin LED headlamps with double-barrel LED lights as well as integrated LED daytime running lights. It also gets a revamped front bumper with a wider air intake. The design philosophy matches with Harrier and Safari, however it is also unique in the Tata Motors lineup at the same time.

The LED taillights come connected by a sleek LED strip at the back, while the rear bumper too comes with a revised design. Other styling elements will include flush-fitting door handles, which will be a first in the premium hatchback segment along with new dual tone alloy wheels.

Tata Altroz facelift: Specs

Tata Altroz facelift is expected to retain the same engine and transmission choices. The powertrain would come churning out the same power and torque output as the current model. Powertrain choices of the Altroz include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit, a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG bi-fuel unit with twin-cylinder technology, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Notably, the Altroz is the only diesel hatchback currently on sale in the country.

