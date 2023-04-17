Tata Motors to launch Altroz CNG this week. What to expect

Tata Motors has announced that it will launch the Altroz iCNG hatchback later this week. The carmaker said the CNG version of the Altroz, which was earlier showcased at the Auto Expo held in January this year, will be officially launched on Wednesday, April 19. The Altroz premium hatchback will be the third CNG model from the carmaker after it introduced the Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG earlier. The carmaker will also launch the CNG version of its smallest SUV Punch soon.

The Tata Altroz CNG is not too different to look at compared to the standard version of the premium hatchback sold in India currently. The Altroz iCNG model will be available in the top variants with all the features offered in its standard avatar. The noticeable change will be the iCNG badging on the car to differentiate it with its ICE avatars.

The biggest difference between the Altroz iCNG with the other Tata CNG cars will be how the carmaker has reworked the position of the CNG kit to make room for more luggage in the boot space. Tata Motors has removed the spare wheel to accommodate two smaller CNG tanks.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Altroz ₹5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Tata Altroz Racer Prices are currently unavailable View Details UPCOMING Tata Altroz Ev ₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Renault Kiger 999 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Punch 1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl ₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

The Altroz iCNG will debut Tata's new twin-cylinder CNG technology that allows more space to put luggage at the rear. The same technology is also used inside the upcoming CNG version of the Punch SUV. The CNG kit are placed lower and on a flatter surface. The earlier CNG models like Tiago and Tigor have conventional CNG cylinders tucked inside the boot space which eats into the luggage compartment.

Tata Motors will offer the Altroz CNG with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that powers the Tiago and Tigor CNG versions. The engine, mated to a manual gearbox, will be able to churn out 73 bhp and 95 Nm in the iCNG mode. The engine, without CNG kit, is capable of generating 84.82 bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque.

Tata Altroz CNG is likely to be priced around ₹75,000 above the standard variant of the hatchback. When launched, the Altroz CNG is expected to take on rivals such as Baleno sCNG and Glanza CNG models in the market.

First Published Date: