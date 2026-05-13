Tata Altroz CNG AMT in mind? Top 5 facts you must know

Tata Motors has introduced the CNG-AMT technology to the Altroz premium hatchback. With this, the Tata Altroz has joined the bandwagon of cars in the homegrown auto giant's lineup that are already available with this technology, blending the best of both worlds. The other Tata cars that have the CNG-AMT tech include the Tiago , Tigor , and Punch .

Tata Altroz CNG AMT has become the latest car in India to get the CNG-AMT technology, after the other Tata cars like Tiago, Tigor, Punch, as well as Nissan Magnite.

The AMT-equipped version of the Tata Altroz CNG comes priced from ₹8.70 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, Altroz has become the first premium hatchback in India to get the CNG-AMT technology, which pairs an AMT gearbox with a dual CNG cylinder setup, promising enhanced cost efficiency, longer range without the need for refuelling, and the convenience of clutchless dual pedal driving.

If you are planning to buy the Tata Altroz CNG-AMT, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the top five facts that every buyer must know.

Tata Altroz CNG-AMT: Price and variants

Tata Altroz CNG-AMT: variant-wise prices Variant Price (ex-showroom) Pure ₹ 869,990 Pure S ₹ 899,990 Creative ₹ 956,990 Creative S ₹ 981,990 Accomplished S ₹ 10,76,990

The CNG-AMT technology is available across five variants of the Tata Altroz CNG, which are: Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, and Accomplished S. These variants with CNG-AMT tech come priced between ₹8.70 lakh and ₹10.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Altroz CNG-AMT: Powertrain

Powering the AMT version of the Tata Altroz iCNG is the 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine, paired with dual CNG cylinders. In CNG mode, the hatchback churns out 72 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 103 Nm of maximum torque at 3,500 rpm. In the CNG-AMT variant, the hatchback gets a five-speed AMT unit, offering the convenience of clutchless dual pedal technology. In CNG mode, the fuel efficiency of the car is about 27.8 km/kg.

Tata Altroz CNG-AMT: Mechanical highlights

The Tata Altroz CNG-AMT comes with a single advanced ECU that enables a smooth transition between petrol and CNG modes. Also, this single advanced ECU allows the driver to start the car directly in CNG mode. The twin CNG cylinders of the hatchback with 60-litre water storage capacity, along with a 37-litre petrol tank, ensure a longer range without refuelling.

Tata Altroz CNG-AMT: No additional change

Apart from the CNG-AMT technology, the Tata Altroz has received no other changes. Except for the AMT, the Tata Altroz iCNG remains the same model. In each of the five variants, where the CNG-AMT tech has been introduced, the features and other key specifications remain the same.

Tata Altroz CNG-AMT: Tata aims bigger market share

CNG is the fastest-growing fuel choice in India, with 19% penetration in FY25 and 22% in FY26. The growth is expected to get more momentum in the current financial year, considering the emphasis on cleaner and more cost-effective fuel solutions. Availability of the AMT technology with CNG fuel further bolsters the appeal of the Tata Altroz, which will help the brand to grab a bigger market share in the CNG-powered PV market as well as in the overall PV segment.

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