Tata Motors launched the Tata Aeris compact sedan in the Indian passenger vehicle market just last week, which comes as a revised and rebadged iteration of the Tata Tigor . While the sedan has received a plethora of changes to the exterior and inside the cabin, the powertrain of the Aeris remains the same as the Tigor. The basic silhouette of the sedan also remains similar. The Aeris continues to compete with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire , Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura , just like its predecessor, the Tata Tigor.

If you have been planning to buy the Tata Aeris and are also considering the other models in this space, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation and comparison of the monthly EMI the Aeris and Hyundai Aura would command.

Tata Aeris vs Hyundai Aura: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Tata Aeris and Hyundai Aura, we have considered the base and top-end variants of both sedans. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenure have been considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.

Tata Aeris vs Hyundai Aura: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Tata Aeris Smart Petrol MT ₹ 529,990 9.5% 36 months ₹ 16,977 Tata Aeris Accomplished iCNG AMT ₹ 974,990 ₹ 31,232 Hyundai Aura 1.2 Kappa Petrol MT E ₹ 599,990 ₹ 19,219 Hyundai Aura 1.2 CNG MT SX CNG ₹ 867,200 ₹ 27,779

According to the calculation, the Tata Aeris commands a monthly EMI between ₹16,977 and ₹31,232, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Hyundai Aura commands a monthly EMI between ₹19,219 and ₹27,779, depending on the variant.

The customers must remember, though, that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors. These factors include the variant selected, the available offers and discounts, the amount of loan taken, the amount of down payment, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: