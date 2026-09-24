Tata Aeris spotted at dealership ahead of its launch tomorrow

Tata Motors’ upcoming compact sedan, the Aeris , has been spotted at a dealership just a day before its scheduled launch in India. The model will replace the Tigor in Tata’s passenger vehicle line-up and is positioned above the Tiago hatchback.

The images show a lower-spec CNG version finished in grey. It gets wheel covers rather than alloy wheels, with the design appearing similar to those seen on entry-level Tiago variants. The car also features a different tail-lamp design on the lower-spec version, giving Tata another visual distinction between variants.

The changes will also help set the Aeris apart from the Tiago, despite the two models occupying closely related positions within Tata’s range.

The Tata Aeris gets a distinctive tail-lamp design at the rear, with the lower-spec variant seen here featuring wheel covers.

Interior layout

Tata has already disclosed the Aeris cabin, which uses a beige and white colour combination. A dual-screen digital setup forms the centrepiece of the dashboard, while the gear selector is operated through a rotary controller.

Unlike some newer models that rely heavily on touchscreen controls, the Aeris retains physical buttons for operating the climate-control functions. This gives the sedan a mix of digital displays and conventional controls.

Petrol and CNG options expected

The Aeris will most likely use Tata’s 1.2-litre petrol and CNG-compatible engine. Both fuel options will be available with a five-speed manual transmission as well as a five-speed AMT.

The availability of both petrol and CNG powertrains is expected to give Tata coverage across buyers seeking different running-cost and transmission combinations. Exact output and pricing details have not been provided in the information available ahead of the launch.

Competition

The compact sedan segment has gone through several updates in the past two years, with Tata now preparing to re-enter the spotlight with the Aeris. Once launched, it will face established rivals including the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze.

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