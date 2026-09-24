Tata Aeris interior teased ahead of September 25 launch. Key features revealed

Tata Cars has teased the upcoming Tata Aeris sub-compact sedan again, right ahead of its scheduled launch on September 25. While the previous teasers revealed the exterior of the sedan, the latest one has uncovered the interior of the Aeris, giving us a hint at the key features that will be there.

Tata Aeris will come as a rebadged iteration of the Tata Tigor, incorporating a plethora of changes to the design and interior.

The latest teaser shows that the layout of the Tata Aeris interior will closely resemble the Tata Tiago's cabin. It sports a fabric-inspired dashboard, a dual-spoke steering wheel, and a centre touchscreen infotainment system standing atop the dashboard, which is possibly a 10.24-inch unit. Also, there is a fully digital instrument cluster. The colour theme inside the cabin, as the teaser video revealed, is a paler beige and grey theme. The cabin also features a large wireless charging dock, where two phones can be kept side by side.

The teaser video also reveals a wireless charging tray, cruise control, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, cup holders on the centre console, and an armrest with additional storage. Considering the close resemblance to the Tigor, expect Tata Aeris to get a start-stop button, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, rear AC vents, Type C USB ports, and fabric seat upholstery. The AMT variants will come swapping the traditional gear lever for a rotary drive selector.

The exterior of the Aeris was revealed, already showing both the front and rear lighting setup, blacked-out alloy wheels with a fresh design compared to the outgoing Tigor. The Aeris is expected to skip the Tiago's chunkier black bumper cladding.

Mechanically, Tata Aeris is expected to remain unchanged. It will continue with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine churning out 84 bhp peak power and 113 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options would include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Besides the petrol version, there would be a CNG variant making 72 bhp of power and 96.5 Nm of torque. There will be a CNG-AMT version of the sedan.

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