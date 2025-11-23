Taking the kids out for a drive? Here are 5 ways to protect them from pollution…

As winter sets in, many Indian cities slip into a familiar pattern, rising smog, persistent haze and air quality that often sits in the “poor" to “severe" zone. For parents, even a simple drive with children can feel like a health concern. Young lungs are far more sensitive to pollutants like PM2.5 and nitrogen oxides, making it essential to reduce exposure during travel.

If stepping out is unavoidable, here are five practical, easy-to-follow ways to keep the cabin air cleaner and your kids safer on the road.

1) Pick the right time to travel

Pollution levels change throughout the day. Early mornings and late evenings are often worse in winter. If possible, travel later in the day or after a fresh rainfall. Short trips during clearer hours lower overall exposure.

2) Keep the cabin sealed and use recirculation

Close windows when roads are busy or visibility is poor. Use the car’s recirculation setting to limit outside air coming in. Turn off recirculation briefly if the cabin feels stale. However, modern cars do not require recirculation to be turned off at all.

3) Maintain and upgrade your filters

A clean cabin air filter matters. Replace it on schedule. Consider a higher-grade filter (activated carbon + fine particle media) if your car supports it. Filters capture road dust and soot before they reach your children.

4) Add a portable HEPA purifier

A small, certified HEPA purifier can remove fine particles inside the car. Place it where airflow reaches the rear seats. If you must remove kids from the car in a polluted spot, have masks ready for the short walk. A good child-sized N95/KN95 reduces intake outdoors.

5) Plan cleaner routes

Avoid roads with slow-moving traffic, heavy diesel vehicles or construction. Even a slightly longer route with steady flow often exposes you to less pollution than a clogged shortcut. Children breathe faster than adults. That means they can inhale more particles quickly. Reducing exposure on routine drives helps lower risks of coughing, wheeze and longer-term effects on lung health.

