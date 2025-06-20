Swift celebrates 20 years, contributes to over 10% of Maruti Suzuki sales

Maruti Suzuki is celebrating 20 years of its Swift in the Indian market. The sporty hatchback was first introduced back in May 2005 and has sold over 3 million units till now in the Indian market. Currently, the Swift has a 31 per cent market share and contributes to over 10 per cent of Maruti Suzuki's sales.

Throughout its 20-year history, the Swift has consistently progressed and improved. By introducing a fresh perspective to the sporty hatchback category in 2005, the Swift became a remarkable success with because of its design and premium features. The 2nd Generation Swift, launched in 2011, was designed to be lighter and more nimble, reinforcing its reputation as a sporty hatchback. The 3rd Generation Swift, released in 2018, brought advanced technological features and catered to changing customer demands. In 2024, the 4th Generation Swift unveiled a new aspect of the Swift's iconic styling, along with the Z-Series engine

The 4th Generation Swift is distinguished by its modern exterior which still retains the iconic sillouhitte of the original Swift. There is a wrap-around character line, a glossy black front grille, and smoky LED projector headlights. The Swift's interior, is driver-focused with a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and sporty asymmetrical instrument cluster dials, among other elements.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Swift is an icon in its own right. Celebrated by over 3 million customers in India alone, the Swift is an expression of fun and freedom. The Swift has set new benchmarks over the years with every new model, improving on the inherent ‘fun-to-drive’ DNA. This ever so special nature of the Swift has ensured that nearly one out of every four Swift owners come back to buy another Swift. Today, it enjoys an admirable 31% market share in its segment, contributing to over 10% of MSIL sales. On this special 20-year anniversary, we would like to thank all our customers for their unwavering love for brand Swift."

