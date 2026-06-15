Suzuki XL7 teased ahead of GIIAS 2026 debut, could preview facelifted Maruti XL6

Japanese automaker Suzuki has teased the newest iteration of the XL7 ahead of its launch at GIIAS (GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show) 2026 on July 29. By the looks of it, the new XL7 is set to get a new front fascia, along with new technology and safety features, making it the most comprehensive update the model has received in its lifetime.

Suzuki XL7 Teased

The facelift of the Suzuki XL7 set to launch this year is set to get feature upgrades, with some of the expected additions to the list, including a 360-degree camera, head-up display (HUD) and a new digital instrument cluster, among others. Some of the features expected to be carried forward include automatic climate control, ventilated front seats and cruise control, among other features.

One aspect which is not expected to change in the Suzuki XL7 is the engine. It is powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated K15B producing 103 hp and 138 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual and four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Additionally, the XL7 comes with the Smart Hybrid system (SHVS), which means an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) comes equipped with the car.

Preview of Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift

The Suzuki XL7 is sold as the Maruti Suzuki XL6 in India, which is a more premium version of its budget-friendly MPV, the Ertiga. With both cars sharing the same underpinnings, it is expected that changes introduced with the new XL7 will be introduced with the facelifted XL6 in India.

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However, the major difference between the XL7 and XL6 includes the automatic transmission, as the XL6 is offered with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, compared to the four-speed unit offered in the Indonesian market. Apart from that, all major upgrades made to the Indonesian model are expected to be carried forward to the Indian model, including a 360-degree camera, HUD and a new digital instrument cluster, which can be carried over from the Victoris in India.

Moreover, the facelifted XL6 can get an underbody CNG tank, similar to the Victoris. This can be Maruti Suzuki’s second or third car with an underbody CNG tank, depending on its launch date, as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift is also expected to get an underbody CNG tank.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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