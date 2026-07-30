Suzuki XL7 facelift revealed in Indonesia, could preview Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift

Suzuki has unveiled the facelifted XL7 at the 2026 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in Indonesia. The updated three-row MPV gets a refreshed exterior, subtle interior revisions and continues with the brand's 1.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain. More importantly for Indian buyers, the XL7 is widely regarded as the global sibling of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 , making this facelift a strong indication of what the next XL6 could look like.

Sharper exterior with SUV-inspired styling

The biggest changes to the facelifted XL7 are seen at the front. Suzuki has redesigned the grille with a larger gloss black unit featuring a new mesh pattern. It is paired with a revised bumper that gives the MPV a more upright and rugged appearance.

The LED headlamps retain their overall shape, but the updated front-end treatment makes the vehicle look noticeably more premium. At the rear, the changes are more subtle, with a revised bumper and minor styling tweaks. Suzuki has also introduced new alloy wheel designs and fresh exterior colour options.

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Cabin gets premium touches

Inside, Suzuki has focused on improving the cabin ambience rather than completely redesigning it. The dashboard and door panels receive new decorative trims that enhance the premium feel.

Depending on the variant, the XL7 also gets features such as an updated touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, wireless charging and connected car technology. The overall layout remains familiar, ensuring practicality continues to be a strong point.

No mechanical changes

Under the hood, the facelifted XL7 continues with Suzuki's 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with the company's Smart Hybrid system. Buyers can choose between manual and automatic transmission options.

Suzuki has not introduced any performance upgrades, instead focusing on cosmetic and feature enhancements to keep the model competitive.

What it means for the Maruti Suzuki XL6

Although Suzuki has not confirmed plans for India, the facelifted XL7 offers a clear preview of the next Maruti Suzuki XL6. The two models share their overall design and platform, with the key difference being the seating layout. While the XL7 gets a seven-seat configuration with a second-row bench, the XL6 sold in India features captain seats in the middle row.

The styling updates, refreshed dashboard and new features showcased on the XL7 could make their way to the Indian-spec XL6 when it receives its next major update.

Expected India launch

Maruti Suzuki has not announced a launch timeline for the refreshed XL6. However, with the XL7 now making its global debut, the updated XL6 could arrive in India over the coming months. Once launched, it will continue to rival premium MPVs such as the Kia Carens and Toyota Rumion while offering a more SUV-inspired design.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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