HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Suzuki Xbee Facelift Showcased At Japan Mobility Show 2025: Can It Challenge Tata Punch

Suzuki XBee Facelift showcased at Japan Mobility Show 2025

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Oct 2025, 16:09 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

Under the hood, the XBee facelift carries on with Suzuki's tried-and-trusted 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid-petrol engine, combined with a CVT gearbox.

Suzuki XBee
Under the hood, the XBee facelift carries on with Suzuki's tried-and-trusted 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid-petrol engine, combined with a CVT gearbox.
Suzuki XBee
Under the hood, the XBee facelift carries on with Suzuki's tried-and-trusted 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid-petrol engine, combined with a CVT gearbox.
View Personalised Offers on
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The Suzuki XBee facelift was showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. The XBee (pronounced “cross-bee") was originally introduced in December 2017, and has made its mark in the Japanese micro-SUV segment. Though it’s not sold in India, the model’s size and personality inevitably invite comparisons with small SUVs like the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter, both cut from a similar cloth of urban adventure.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

Also Read : Suzuki Victoris CBG showcased at Japan Mobility Show 2025: What you should know

Suzuki XBee: Design

The facelifted XBee stays true to its original charm but now looks more mature and assertive. Suzuki hasn’t tampered much with the silhouette, it’s still boxy, compact, and cheerfully upright, but the details make all the difference. The round LED headlights now get a sleeker finish, the grille is slimmer with a honeycomb texture, and the front bumper appears tougher, almost inviting you to take the little crossover off the tarmac.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 9.12 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.42 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 3.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.94 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

From the side, the lifted stance, roof rails, and black body cladding allow the XBee to project its tough intention, while the dual-tone paint schemes and offbeat proportions retain its city bred personality. At the rear, the LED taillights have been redesigned, lending the car a more modern, cohesive look. It’s cute but purposeful, something Suzuki has always done well with small cars.

Suzuki XBee: Interior and features

Step inside and the refreshed XBee greets you to a cabin that doesn't feel particularly luxurious given its size. The dashboard is now filled with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and even an upper trims head-up display. Interior bright accents and contrasting surfaces set the interior up for a welcoming feel without sacrificing its carefree personality.

Practicality remains a strong point. Suzuki has maximized every inch of the cabin, sliding rear seats, underfloor storage, and a flat-folding second row make the XBee ideal for city families or weekend explorers. It also comes equipped with the brand’s latest suite of safety tech, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking, placing it firmly among Japan’s most tech-forward compact cars.

Also Read : Suzuki Vision E-Sky showcased at Japan Mobility Show 2025, packs 270 km range

Suzuki XBee: Specs

Under the hood, the XBee facelift carries on with Suzuki's tried-and-trusted 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid-petrol engine, combined with a CVT gearbox. The engine produces 81 bhp and 109 Nm of torque. Suzuki's AllGrip all-wheel-drive system is also offered on select variants.

Will the Suzuki XBee come to India?

Though Suzuki has made no announcements regarding offering the XBee in India, its positioning is almost as if it were custom-made for a nation that adores small SUVs with large personalities. With the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter dominating the space, an India-spec XBee, with localized pricing and perhaps a stronger hybrid setup, could make for an intriguing rival.

For now, the facelifted XBee stands as another reminder of Suzuki’s knack for making small cars interesting. It’s part SUV, part hatchback, and part lifestyle statement, proof that practicality doesn’t have to be boring.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 29 Oct 2025, 16:09 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.