Suzuki XBee Facelift showcased at Japan Mobility Show 2025

The Suzuki XBee facelift was showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. The XBee (pronounced “cross-bee") was originally introduced in December 2017, and has made its mark in the Japanese micro-SUV segment. Though it’s not sold in India, the model’s size and personality inevitably invite comparisons with small SUVs like the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter, both cut from a similar cloth of urban adventure.

Under the hood, the XBee facelift carries on with Suzuki's tried-and-trusted 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid-petrol engine, combined with a CVT gearbox.

Suzuki XBee: Design

The facelifted XBee stays true to its original charm but now looks more mature and assertive. Suzuki hasn’t tampered much with the silhouette, it’s still boxy, compact, and cheerfully upright, but the details make all the difference. The round LED headlights now get a sleeker finish, the grille is slimmer with a honeycomb texture, and the front bumper appears tougher, almost inviting you to take the little crossover off the tarmac.

From the side, the lifted stance, roof rails, and black body cladding allow the XBee to project its tough intention, while the dual-tone paint schemes and offbeat proportions retain its city bred personality. At the rear, the LED taillights have been redesigned, lending the car a more modern, cohesive look. It’s cute but purposeful, something Suzuki has always done well with small cars.

Suzuki XBee: Interior and features

Step inside and the refreshed XBee greets you to a cabin that doesn't feel particularly luxurious given its size. The dashboard is now filled with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and even an upper trims head-up display. Interior bright accents and contrasting surfaces set the interior up for a welcoming feel without sacrificing its carefree personality.

Practicality remains a strong point. Suzuki has maximized every inch of the cabin, sliding rear seats, underfloor storage, and a flat-folding second row make the XBee ideal for city families or weekend explorers. It also comes equipped with the brand’s latest suite of safety tech, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking, placing it firmly among Japan’s most tech-forward compact cars.

Suzuki XBee: Specs

Under the hood, the XBee facelift carries on with Suzuki's tried-and-trusted 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid-petrol engine, combined with a CVT gearbox. The engine produces 81 bhp and 109 Nm of torque. Suzuki's AllGrip all-wheel-drive system is also offered on select variants.

Will the Suzuki XBee come to India?

Though Suzuki has made no announcements regarding offering the XBee in India, its positioning is almost as if it were custom-made for a nation that adores small SUVs with large personalities. With the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter dominating the space, an India-spec XBee, with localized pricing and perhaps a stronger hybrid setup, could make for an intriguing rival.

For now, the facelifted XBee stands as another reminder of Suzuki’s knack for making small cars interesting. It’s part SUV, part hatchback, and part lifestyle statement, proof that practicality doesn’t have to be boring.

