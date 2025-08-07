Suzuki WagonR crosses 10 million units in global sales

The Suzuki Wagon R remains one of the most popular models globally, and the hatchback has achieved a new sales milestone with over 10 million units sold since its inception. The Wagon R crossed the landmark sales figure in 31 years and nine months since it was first launched in Japan in September 1993.

Suzuki Wagon R Global Sales Cross 10 Million Units

The Suzuki Wagon R was sold across Asian and European markets in its initial years, before arriving in India in 1999, a market that would accept the hatchback with open arms. The hatchback is also produced in Hungary and Indonesia, and has been sold in over 75 countries across the world.

The WagonR continues to be popular among private buyers as well as fleet operators (REUTERS)

Speaking about the WagonR’s sales milestone, Suzuki in a statement said, “The Wagon R was developed as a semi-bonnet-style mini wagon. It is a model that represents Suzuki, and is loved by many customers in Japan as a comfortable and easy-to-use car that puts the driver first. We have developed the technologies that have been honed in accordance with the standards for mini cars around the world in the form of the Wagon R series."

India is the biggest contributor to WagonR's sales

The WagonR’s tallboy styling made way for a spacious cabin, ideal for growing Indian families, while the 1.1-litre engine was known to offer a decent blend of power and fuel efficiency. The latest generation version introduced in 2019 brought the choice of 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine options, while liberating even more cabin space. There is also the CNG option that is equally popular amongst private and fleet buyers.

A major chunk of the WagonR’s sales comes from India, and the model has regularly featured as one of the top-selling cars in the country. The hatchback completed 25 years in India last year and had crossed the 3.2 million sales figure at the time.

