Suzuki Victoris CBG showcased at Japan Mobility Show 2025: What you should know

Suzuki is all about sustainable mobility at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, and to this effect, has showcased the CNG/CBG-powered Victoris SUV to highlight its goals. The model is part of the Japanese automaker’s multi-pathway approach towards carbon-neutral fuel technologies to create practical and region-specific energy solutions. Displayed as an overseas model, the Suzuki Victoris CBG has its roots in India, where the automaker has been working on a Compressed Biomethane Gas (CBG) initiative in partnership with a local dairy cooperative since 2022.

The CBG-powered model is based on the all-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV that debuted in India in September 2025, and is built to leverage existing fuel infrastructure for cleaner, low-emission drivetrains. Measuring 4,360 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width, and 1,655 mm in height, the SUV retains the proportions of its pure-ICE counterpart but features a re-engineered underfloor CNG/CBG tank. This setup eliminates the need for a trunk-mounted tank, improving practicality and retaining storage capacity. Suzuki says the Victoris CBG reflects how the company can adapt proven vehicle platforms to integrate alternative fuels without compromising usability.

Suzuki’s multi-pathway vision for cleaner mobility

The Suzuki Victoris CBG features an under-floor CNG/CBG tank that eliminates the need for a trunk-mounted setup

The CBG-powered Victoris fits into the company’s broader portfolio of clean mobility solutions, ranging from hybrid and electric vehicles to Flex-fuel and biogas-powered systems. Suzuki has been working on this project with the belief that “recycling dairy waste can revitalise rural areas in India, contribute to solving various social issues, and realise a multi-pathway approach toward carbon neutrality."

By collaborating with Indian dairy cooperatives, the company aims to contribute to a circular economy where dairy and livestock waste can be harnessed as a renewable source of energy. This not only enhances sustainable mobility but also aids rural livelihoods by generating additional income for farmers and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Fronx Flex Fuel Concept also on display

The Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel Concept is designed to support ethanol-blended fuels rated up to E85

Alongside the Victoris CBG, Suzuki also showcased the Fronx Flex Fuel (FFV) Concept at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. The concept model is based on the popular Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV and further highlights the company’s approach towards diversified clean mobility. Designed to operate on ethanol-blended fuels rated up to E85, the Fronx FFV Concept supports global efforts to reduce emissions through renewable biofuels derived from agricultural sources.

