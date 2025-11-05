Suzuki reveals SV-7GX crossover at EICMA 2025, global rollout from 2026

Suzuki has pulled covers off the SV-7GX at EICMA 2025 in Milan, introducing a new middleweight crossover motorcycle designed to bridge sporty street performance with long-distance touring comfort. The model will begin reaching international markets, including North America and Europe, from 2026.

Inspired by the larger GSX-S1000GX, the SV-7GX carries a similarly sharp and aggressive stance but uses Suzuki’s proven 645cc V-twin engine from the SV650 family, positioned for approachable and versatile everyday performance. Suzuki says the bike is aimed at riders seeking an agile commuter that doubles as a confident weekend tourer.

What is the SV-7GX crossover built on?

The SV-7GX is based on a lightweight steel trellis frame, paired with a compact V-twin motor and an upright riding position for relaxed long-distance ergonomics. It features a 795mm seat height, fatigue-reducing saddle, and a 17.4-litre fuel tank, focusing on practicality. Riders also get a compact projector LED headlight, rear luggage rack, knuckle guards, and a three-step adjustable windscreen as standard.

What kind of features does the SV-7GX crossover get?

Suzuki has equipped the motorcycle with its full S.I.R.S. (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System) electronics suite, including:

Ride-by-wire throttle

SDMS power modes (three selectable)

Traction control (3 levels + off)

Bi-directional quickshifter

Low RPM Assist & Easy Start system

4.2-inch TFT display with Suzuki Ride Connect+

USB-C charging port

Suzuki’s positioning

Commenting on the launch, Suzuki President and CEO Toshihiro Suzuki said the SV-7GX is designed to be a “reliable partner" for riders across generations and riding styles, reinforcing the brand’s “By Your Side" commitment. The bike is intended to support everything from daily city riding to weekend touring.

Suzuki SV-7GX Specifications (EU spec)

Feature Specification Engine 645cc liquid-cooled V-twin DOHC Frame Steel trellis Seat Height 795 mm Wheelbase 1,445 mm Curb Weight 211 kg Ground Clearance 135 mm Fuel Tank 17.4 litres Front Tyre 120/70 R17 Rear Tyre 160/60 R17 Traction Control 3 modes + OFF Power Modes 3-level SDMS Quickshifter Bi-directional Display 4.2-inch colour TFT Fuel Efficiency (WMTC) 23.8 km/l

