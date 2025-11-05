Suzuki reveals SV-7GX crossover at EICMA 2025, global rollout from 2026

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Suzuki has pulled covers off the SV-7GX at EICMA 2025 in Milan, introducing a new middleweight crossover motorcycle designed to bridge sporty street performance with long-distance touring comfort. The model will begin reaching international markets, including North America and Europe, from 2026.
Inspired by the larger GSX-S1000GX, the SV-7GX carries a similarly sharp and aggressive stance but uses Suzuki’s proven 645cc V-twin engine from the SV650 family, positioned for approachable and versatile everyday performance. Suzuki says the bike is aimed at riders seeking an agile commuter that doubles as a confident weekend tourer.
The SV-7GX is based on a lightweight steel trellis frame, paired with a compact V-twin motor and an upright riding position for relaxed long-distance ergonomics. It features a 795mm seat height, fatigue-reducing saddle, and a 17.4-litre fuel tank, focusing on practicality. Riders also get a compact projector LED headlight, rear luggage rack, knuckle guards, and a three-step adjustable windscreen as standard.
Suzuki has equipped the motorcycle with its full S.I.R.S. (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System) electronics suite, including:
Commenting on the launch, Suzuki President and CEO Toshihiro Suzuki said the SV-7GX is designed to be a “reliable partner" for riders across generations and riding styles, reinforcing the brand’s “By Your Side" commitment. The bike is intended to support everything from daily city riding to weekend touring.
|Feature
|Specification
|Engine
|645cc liquid-cooled V-twin DOHC
|Frame
|Steel trellis
|Seat Height
|795 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,445 mm
|Curb Weight
|211 kg
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Fuel Tank
|17.4 litres
|Front Tyre
|120/70 R17
|Rear Tyre
|160/60 R17
|Traction Control
|3 modes + OFF
|Power Modes
|3-level SDMS
|Quickshifter
|Bi-directional
|Display
|4.2-inch colour TFT
|Fuel Efficiency (WMTC)
|23.8 km/l
