Suzuki Jimny 55th Anniversary Edition unveiled in France, limited to 55 units only

Suzuki has unveiled a highly exclusive 55th Anniversary Edition of the Jimny , a limited-production model that pays homage to the brand's iconic off-roader. Restricted to just 55 units and available only in France, this special edition marks a poignant farewell for the Jimny in European markets. With increasingly tight emission regulations phasing the model out, Suzuki’s latest offering celebrates the Jimny's rugged heritage and enduring popularity among off-road enthusiasts.

Priced at €28,955 (around ₹ 28.75 lakh), the 55th Anniversary Edition serves as both a collector’s item and a symbolic send-off for one of Suzuki’s most beloved models. Deliveries are expected to commence in France by the end of this month.

Suzuki Jimny 55 Anniversary Edition: Design

The 55th Anniversary Jimny leans heavily into retro charm, presenting itself as a modern nod to the model’s early years. Key design elements include vintage-style body side stripes, bright red splash guards, and a distinctive Rhino-emblazoned soft spare tyre cover—an icon long associated with the Jimny's tough persona. Up front, a unique honeycomb grille features the full Suzuki script instead of the usual "S" badge, adding to its classic appeal. Rugged black-painted steel wheels enhance the vehicle’s utilitarian aesthetic, and customers can select from four muted colour options: Jungle Green, Medium Gray, White, and Bluish Black.

Suzuki Jimny 55 Anniversary Edition: Specifications

Mechanically, the special edition retains the proven underpinnings of the standard Jimny. It is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 101 bhp and 130 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system, complete with a low-range transfer case—ensuring the Jimny continues to punch well above its weight in off-road capability. Weighing just 1,090 kg, its compact size and robust ground clearance make it a nimble adventurer on any terrain.

Suzuki Jimny 55 Anniversary Edition: Features

Inside, practicality and nostalgia continue. The cabin features durable rubber floor mats, a commemorative centre console badge, and exclusive extras like a leather-bound travel journal and custom key fob for French buyers. The edition is Privilege trim based and features fundamental comforts in the form of heated seats, air conditioning, Bluetooth, and a USB port. Still, advanced technology such as a 9-inch display screen and LED lighting is noticeably missing.

Safety is not sacrificed, with items such as hill-start assist, automatic high beams, emergency braking, lane departure warning, and TPMS completing an impressive list.

