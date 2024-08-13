Suzuki Hustler spied testing in India. Will this micro SUV launch here?

Suzuki Hustler is a micro SUV, that sits in the league of Kei cars in Japan, which is the popularly known segment for small cars in the country. While in India not many people are aware of Suzuki Hustler, the automaker has started testing the vehicle in the country. Spyshots of the small SUV being tested near New Delhi have been shared on social media platforms, fuelling speculations that it may come to India under the Maruti Suzuki badge.

Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki has been increasingly focusing on the utility vehicle segment and already revealed its plan to emphasise on this category, especially after seeing success with models like Brezza, Fronx and Grand Vitara. In such a situation when a large number of Indian car buyers are ditching their traditional bias for small hatchbacks in favour of utility vehicles like crossovers, SUVs and MPVs across different sizes and price points, Suzuki Hustler's road tests in India is an interesting point of discussion.

However, Maruti Suzuki and Suzuki are tight-lipped about any plan to launch the Hustler micro SUV commercially in India. The Suzuki Hustler prototype being tested in India is possibly for component or hot weather testing.

Suzuki Hustler: In a nutshell

Introduced to the global market in 2014, the Suzuki Hustler is a micro SUV with a boxy tall boy design that measures even smaller than the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. Dimensionally, the Suzuki Hustler measures 3,300 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,400 mm, which puts it in the same league as the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 or MG Comet EV.

The micro SUV has been designed and built as a practical city car, suitable for commuting in and around the city and fitting itself in congested urban traffic conditions. The Suzuki Hustler draws power from a 660 cc petrol engine that is available in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged forms. The engine is capable of churning out 48 bhp peak power in natural aspiration form and 64 bhp in turbocharged guise. For transmission duty, the Hustler gets a CVT, while there is no manual gearbox on offer. Suzuki offers an AWD setup as an option for this car.

First Published Date: