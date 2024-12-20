Suzuki Fronx Sea Bass Night Game Concept revealed in Japan for Tokyo Auto Salon 2025

Suzuki has previewed its lineup for the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon 2025 motor show and the automaker will be showcasing the Fronx Sea Bass Night Game Concept at the event. The unconventionally named concept brings visual enhancements to the Fronx subcompact SUV and is inspired by the theme “night fishing in the city."

Suzuki Fronx Sea Bass Night Game Concept

The Suzuki Fronx Sea Bass Night Game Concept comes with a host of off-road accessories bringing a more rugged look to the model. This includes a new set of alloy wheels wrapped in Yokohama Geolander X-AT tyres. There are roof-mounted LEDs, roof rails with a roof box mounted on top and protective bars placed on the lower section of the front bumper.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki XL5 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki Swift 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 998 cc 998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.26 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Altroz Racer 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai i20 N Line 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : End of road for Suzuki Swift in its home market? Awesome Final Edition model revealed

The visual highlight of the Suzuki Fronx Concept comes from the special livery with black and lime green body graphics. The lime green highlights extend to the bumper, ORVMs, doors, and rear alloys. The Fronx lettering decal on the rear panel looks sharp. While Suzuki has not revealed the interior, we expect similar changes to the cabin and possibly some fishing gear in the boot.

Suzuki Fronx For Japan

Suzuki has not confirmed if there will be changes to the mechanicals of the Fronx. The coupe-styled SUV went on sale in Japan earlier this year and packs a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine tuned for 102 bhp, paired with a 5-speed manual and a torque converter. Power goes to all four wheels with Suzuki’s AllGrip all-wheel drive system with four modes - Auto, Sport, Snow, and Lock.

Notably, the Fronx is made in India at Suzuki’s Gujarat facility and exported to Japan as a full import. Compared to the India-spec model, the Japanese-spec Fronx comes equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and more. Other features include an electronic parking brake, hill hold, adaptive cruise control, and more.

Also Read : Suzuki Fronx recalled due to brake issue in this market

Tokyo Auto Salon 2025

The new Suzuki Fronx Concept will be showcased alongside several other models including the recently revealed Suzuki Swift Sport ZC33S Final Edition, Wagon R Smile European Antique Concept, as well as the Solio and Solio Bandit models, among other models. The Tokyo Auto Salon 2025 is scheduled to take place between January 10-12, 2025, at the Makuhari Messe in Japan.

Also Watch: Kia Syros SUV breaks cover | Bookings, price launch, delivery dates revealed | First look

Maruti Suzuki at Bharat Mobility 2025

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 scheduled between January 17-22, 2025, in Delhi. The automaker will showcase several India-specific models including its first electric offering, the e Vitara, recently dropping its first teaser for the same. Also expect to see the brand's complete lineup on display at the event.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: