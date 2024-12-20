Suzuki Fronx recalled due to brake issue in this market

Suzuki Fronx has been recalled in Japan due to an issue related to the brakes. The manufacturer has filed the recall with Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and it says that the recall is due to improper tightening of the mounting bolts on the rear brake caliper of the vehicle.

A total of 1,911 units manufactured between September 13 and November 8, 2024, will come under the recall. In the rear brake caliper, insufficient tightening torque may occur due to improper installation of the caliper mounting bolt. If the bolt is left in its current state, it is likely to loosen over time, potentially resulting in abnormal noises during braking or when traversing uneven surfaces. In severe cases, the bolt could detach, leading to a reduction in braking effectiveness.

To address this issue, it is essential to inspect the bolts on all vehicles. If any bolts are found to have inadequate tightening torque, they should be replaced with new ones and secured to the manufacturer’s specified torque value.

