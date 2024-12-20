HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Suzuki Fronx Recalled Due To Brake Issue In This Market

Suzuki Fronx recalled due to brake issue in this market

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Dec 2024, 09:48 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • A total of 1,911 units of the Suzuki Fronx have been recalled in Japan.
The Fronx is priced from 2,541,000 Yen onwards in Japan which is around ₹13.75 lakh.
The Fronx is priced from 2,541,000 Yen onwards in Japan which is around ₹13.75 lakh.

Suzuki Fronx has been recalled in Japan due to an issue related to the brakes. The manufacturer has filed the recall with Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and it says that the recall is due to improper tightening of the mounting bolts on the rear brake caliper of the vehicle.

A total of 1,911 units manufactured between September 13 and November 8, 2024, will come under the recall. In the rear brake caliper, insufficient tightening torque may occur due to improper installation of the caliper mounting bolt. If the bolt is left in its current state, it is likely to loosen over time, potentially resulting in abnormal noises during braking or when traversing uneven surfaces. In severe cases, the bolt could detach, leading to a reduction in braking effectiveness.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.51 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.61 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

To address this issue, it is essential to inspect the bolts on all vehicles. If any bolts are found to have inadequate tightening torque, they should be replaced with new ones and secured to the manufacturer’s specified torque value.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 20 Dec 2024, 09:48 AM IST
TAGS: recall

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.