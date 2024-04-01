SUVs and MPVs help Maruti Suzuki clock 15% jump in car sales in March

Utility vehicles have proved to be the game-changer for Maruti Suzuki yet again as the carmaker recorded a 15 per cent jump in passenger car sales in March. With the help of SUVs and MPVs like Brezza and Ertiga among others, Maruti clocked more than 1.52 lakh sales last month. While the utility vehicle segment continues to witness rise in sales, the compact cars like Baleno and Swift continues a downslide for the carmaker. Overall, Maruti Suzuki ended the financial year with record sales of more than 21 lakh cars.

Models like Fronx, Brezza and Grand Vitara continue to lead Maruti Suzuki's charge in the SUV segment while Ertiga and XL6 power the carmaker in MPV s

Compact cars from Maruti Suzuki continues to be the biggest contributor to its sales despite falling numbers. Maruti sells models like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR in this segment. In March, Maruti clocked 71,832 units in the segment which is lower than 69,844 units it could sell during the same month last year. Maruti is expected to see some upward movement in the segment when it launches the facelift version of the Swift and Dzire sometime later this year.

The biggest gainer among Maruti cars are its SUVs and MPVs. With sales of 58,436 units in March, Maruti saw an impressive 57 per cent increase over 37,054 units sold in March last year. SUVs like Brezza, Fronx and Grand Vitara remain the best-selling models for Maruti in this segment. In the MPV segment, Ertiga and XL6 remain among the top-selling models.

Small cars like Alto and S-Presso also saw rise in sales in the last month of the fiscal. The two models found 11,829 takers in March, marginally higher than 11,582 unit sales during the same month last year. Ciaz, the only mid-size sedan in Maruti's lineup, saw only 590 units dispatched last month.

Overall, Maruti sold 21.35 lakh cars in the last 12 months, a record for India's largest car manufacturer. Out of these, Maruti's sale in India was nearly 17.60 lakh with almost 10 per cent increase over the last financial year. In FY2023-24, Maruti's overall exports also hit a record of 2.83 lakh units. In March alone, Maruti exported 25,892 units.

