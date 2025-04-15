Not sunroof, this new feature is the cool favourite for Indian car buyers

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars are not just mediums of commuting from one point to another. Modern cars have become more of machines with bundled features. One of the most sought features in modern cars is the sunroof for many car buyers. However, a recent study has revealed that sunroof is no longer the most sought-after car feature. Instead, a large number of car buyers are leaning toward another advanced technology-aided feature, ventilated seats.
During summer, in most of the regions across India, stepping into a car parked in the open makes it feel similar to a sauna. For many car users, it is a nightmare to get inside the car and sit in their seats during peak summers. In such a situation ventilated seats come as a must-have for many car buyers in their vehicles.
Ventilated seats were once seen in only luxury cars. However, now this feature has penetrated the affordable mass-market passenger vehicle segment as well. Ventilated seats are now being seen as a necessary feature rather than an aspirational feature. Some major car manufacturers in the mass-market segment, including Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen, and MG have introduced fully and semi-ventilated seat options in their respective models over the last few years.
Here is a quick look at some cars with ventilated seats that come priced under ₹20 budget.
Tata Altroz Racer is the only hatchback on the list of the most affordable cars with ventilated seats. The top-end R3 variant of Tata Altroz Racer comes with this feature. Unlike the rest of the Altroz range, the Altroz Racer comes powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. It is priced at ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Punch EV is one of the bestselling electric cars in India and this one too comes with ventilated seats. The smallest electric SUV from Tata Motors, the Punch EV gets ventilated seats in the top-of-range Empowered+ trim. Available with 25 kWh and 35 kWh battery pack options, the Tata Punch EV offers up to 365 km range on a full charge. Priced between ₹12.84 lakh and ₹14.44 lakh (ex-showroom), the Punch EV is not only the most affordable SUV with ventilated seats but also the cheapest electric car in India with this feature.
Tata Nexon is one of the bestselling SUVs in India. Priced between ₹13.30 lakh and ₹15.60 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Nexon Fearless+ PS trim comes with ventilated seats. It is also the most affordable petrol-CNG car in India with ventilated seats. Powering this SUV is a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, while there is a 1.5-litre diesel powered version as well. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox, an AMT unit and a seven-speed DCT automatic unit.
Kia Syros is the latest model from the brand in India and it comes as the most affordable car in the country to have front and rear ventilated seats. Ventilated front seats are on offer on the higher-spec HTX and HTX+ and the top-spec HTX+ (O) variants of Kia Syros, while the range-topping HTX+ (O) trim gets a ventilated rear bench. It is priced between ₹13.30 lakh and ₹17.80 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki XL6 may not be as popular as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, but this premium MPV comes loaded with a wide range of upmarket features. Priced between ₹13.31 lakh and ₹14.71 lakh (ex-showroom), the XL6 is the most affordable MPV in this list with this feature. The MPV has this feature only on the top-spec Alpha+ trim. Powering the XL6 is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is available with transmission choices like a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit.
Skoda Kylaq, the first compact SUV of the brand comes with ventilated front seats, but only on the top-spec Prestige variant. It is priced between ₹13.35 lakh and ₹14.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox options.
The Hyundai Verna is the only sedan in this list that comes with a ventilated seat feature. Priced between ₹14.83 lakh and ₹17.55 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Verna's range-topping SX(O) trim gets the feature.
