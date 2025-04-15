Not sunroof, this new feature is the cool favourite for Indian car buyers

Cars are not just mediums of commuting from one point to another. Modern cars have become more of machines with bundled features. One of the most sought features in modern cars is the sunroof for many car buyers. However, a recent study has revealed that sunroof is no longer the most sought-after car feature. Instead, a large number of car buyers are leaning toward another advanced technology-aided feature, ventilated seats.

During summer, in most of the regions across India, stepping into a car parked in the open makes it feel similar to a sauna. For many car users, it is a nightmare to get inside the car and sit in their seats during peak summers. In such a situation ventilated seats come as a must-have for many car buyers in their vehicles.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Ventilated seats were once seen in only luxury cars. However, now this feature has penetrated the affordable mass-market passenger vehicle segment as well. Ventilated seats are now being seen as a necessary feature rather than an aspirational feature. Some major car manufacturers in the mass-market segment, including Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen, and MG have introduced fully and semi-ventilated seat options in their respective models over the last few years.

Here is a quick look at some cars with ventilated seats that come priced under ₹20 budget.