Study reveals top long-lasting cars that money can buy, Toyota dominates list

Some cars are built for show, some are built for performance and others are for practicality. But a select few are crafted for all of these and perhaps the most important factor - longevity. While the global average for retaining a vehicle by an individual is at eight years or approximately 75,000 kilometres, if you are someone who finds it difficult to part ways with your ageing car, you would be better off with a Toyota or a Honda. And it is not us saying this.

A recent study by US-based online vehicle sales platform called iSeeCars found that the vehicles most likely to be fighting fit even beyond 2.50 lakh miles or approximately four lakh kilometres are the ones from Toyota and Honda. While the study covered car models only sold in the US, it still gives a peek into the reliability quotient of vehicles from Japanese brands.

While several factors - where a car is manufactured, quality of parts used from one region to another and the technology involved - plays a big role in adding years to a vehicle, the iSeeCars' study found that in the US, there is around nine per cent chance for any car to complete four lakh kilometres if maintained well. For certain models from certain specific brands, this can be as high as even 30 per cent.

So which are the longest-lasting vehicles in the US?

Toyota Tundra

File photo of a 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

You may or may not get bored of it but the Toyota Tundra has a habit of going, going and going. The Toyota pick-up truck is an enormously popular choice among US buyers and it is not just because it is a very capable machine but one that is also extremely reliable. The study notes that it is not as if issues with faulty parts have not plagued Tundra in the past. But even then, the model has an above 30 per cent chance of crossing four lakh kilometres on the odometer if driven and maintained well.

Toyota Sequoia

File photo of a 2023 Toyota Sequoia SUV. This particular version of the full-size SUV from Toyota packs a 3.5-litre iForce Max twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid engine.

One of the largest three-row SUVs in the US market, the Toyota Sequoia isn't exactly fancy or flashy to look at. But it is its very practical cabin and large road presence that makes it a hit. Add to this that it is also a very reliable machine for someone who doesn't want to change his or her machine every couple of years. Once again, it has been noted by iSeeCars that several units of the 2023 and 2024 Sequoia model were recalled recently for a problem with the gearbox. But overall, it is still a hardy machine that is more likely to last than most others.

Toyota 4Runner

The current Toyota 4Runner is available with a 4.0-litre V6 engine and comes with both 2-wheel drive as well as 4x4 system in place.

The Toyota 4Runner has been on sale in global markets since 1984 and is a blockbuster in several countries. At present, the 4Runner is sold largely in the Americas with Bahamas, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica and the United States among its primary bases. The fifth-generation 4Runner has been discontinued in the US after enjoying superb success over a period of 15 years and the sixth-generation version will touch down in 2025.

Toyota Tacoma

The Toyota Tacoma is powered by a 2.4-litre engine and there is a hybrid version as well.

It looks mean, drives mean and can tame terrain that usually only a few other Toyota models dare to challenge. The Tacoma is a mid-size pick-up truck that also underlines its credentials for being a no-fuss vehicle that can stand the test of time and miles. The latest version of the Tacoma made its US debut in 2023 and while the verdict on its reliability is still being decided on, it does have a very rich legacy to back its case.

Honda Ridgeline

File photo of a 2021 Honda Ridgeline.

Americans love their pick-up trucks and the Honda Ridgeline is another mid-size pick-up truck that is a common sight on US roads. Not as old as some of the Toyota models above, the Ridgeline has been around since 2006 with sales peaking at 52,000 units in the US in 2023. Expect it to last way more than modern-day relationships.

