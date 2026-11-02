Strong festive demand pushes PV wholesale past 5-lakh units mark in October

Buoyed by robust festive demand, passenger vehicle wholesale in India surpassed the record five lakh units milestone in October 2026. Leading car manufacturers in the country, including Maruti Suzuki , Hyundai and Mahindra , clocked their highest-ever monthly sales. Other major players like Tata Motors , MG too posted a double digit growth.

The domestic passenger vehicle wholesales in October are estimated in the range of 5.25-5.30 lakh units, as compared to 4.60 lakh units clocked in October last year.

The domestic passenger vehicle wholesales in October are estimated in the range of 5.25-5.30 lakh units, as compared to 4.60 lakh units clocked in October last year. This represents growth of around 13-15% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, despite a high base the industry posted in the year-ago period, owing to the GST 2.0 tax rate restructuring.

Festive demand pushes OEMs clock impressive sales

Market leader Maruti Suzuki reported domestic passenger vehicle dispatches of 211,44 units in October, marking a 20% YoY growth. Tata Motors recorded 23% growth to 75,426 units. On the other hand, another homegrown auto major, Mahindra, which is known for its range of SUVs, posted a 2% rise to record 73,338 units.

Among others, Hyundai posted a 16.7% increase in domestic wholesales to 62,799 units. JSW MG Motor India recorded wholesales of 8,013 units last month, charting a 19% YoY growth. Toyota, known for its utility vehicles like the Innova, Fortuner, etc., sold 29,521 units in the domestic market. Kia India reported its highest-ever monthly wholesale dispatches at 33,462 units in October 2026, registering 13.22% YoY growth over 29,556 units sold in the same month last year.

The impressive sales performance from the automakers comes on the back of the high consumer demand during the Navratri period, which is traditionally considered one of the best sales times for the OEMs in the country. Adding to the positive consumer sentiment is the tailwind of the GST cut announced during the festive season last year.

October's wholesale growth comes on a high base. In 2025, sales from mid-August to mid-September were subdued as buyers held off purchases, expecting a GST cut. After the lower GST rates took effect in the last week of September, demand rebounded, driving strong sales through the festive season and into October.

Speaking about the sales performance, Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Tarun Garg said, “Strong festive demand, coupled with healthy momentum in both domestic and export markets, helped us set this new sales record." Mahindra & Mahindra's Automotive business President Velusamy R too noted that October was a landmark month for the company, with the festival season together with a refreshed portfolio keeping the demand strong.

Momentum likely to continue

The sales momentum achieved in October is expected to continue in November as well, with Dhanteras and Diwali being celebrated in the first half of this month. Interestingly, October wholesale volumes largely reflect the OEMs stocking up dealerships ahead of peak festive deliveries. However, retail sales or vehicle registrations in October, by contrast, are expected to decline against last year's high festive base, as a significant share of festive deliveries in 2026 is shifting into November.

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