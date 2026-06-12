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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Stellantis Recalls 1.3 Million Units Of Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator Worldwide Over Faulty Electrical Connection

Stellantis recalls 1.3 million units of Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator worldwide over faulty electrical connection

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 12 Jun 2026, 16:55 pm
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Stellantis has recalled 1.3 million Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles globally due to faulty power steering wiring that could cause fires. Owners are advised to park outdoors until repairs begin in July

Jeep Wrangler
Stellantis recalls 1.3 million units of Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator worldwide over faulty electrical connection
Jeep Wrangler
Stellantis recalls 1.3 million units of Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator worldwide over faulty electrical connection
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Automaker conglomerate Stellantis has recalled approximately 1.3 million units of the Jeep Wrangler SUV and Gladiator pickup truck owing to faulty power steering pump wiring, which can lead to a fire risk, as per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The company has requested owners to park affected vehicles outdoors and away from other vehicles and buildings till the time the fault is repaired.

This incident came to light after 51 fire incidents were reported, with an injury to one person. Stellantis has stated that the faulty electrical connection can generate excessive heat. It further added that it can ignite combustible materials despite the vehicle being parked or turned off, which can lead to a potentially dangerous situation in rare cases.

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How many vehicles were recalled?

Approximately 1.08 million vehicles have been recalled in the US alone. Additionally, the company has recalled 1,06,000 vehicles in Canada, 23,000 in Mexico and approximately 1,25,000 from global markets. The vehicles that are affected were manufactured between 2021 and 2025. Moreover, the conglomerate stated that the issue is expected to be fixed by July, as dealers will inspect the vehicles and will repair or replace the faulty parts, if necessary.

Also Read : Bollywood Actor Kabir Bedi takes delivery of Mahindra XEV 9S

Jeep Wrangler SUV Specs

The Jeep Wrangler is sold in India as the company’s flagship model. Additionally, it is powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder engine producing 266.3 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Notably, the Jeep Wrangler has a water wading capacity of 760 mm and ground clearance of 237 mm; it is relatively easy for the Jeep Wrangler to cross waterlogged or flooded roads. In addition to that, the Jeep Wrangler is a perfect off-roader, offering comfort and ease of driving on Indian roads. Lastly, the Jeep Wrangler has a starting ex-showroom price of 64.58 lakh. The Jeep product portfolio in India consists of the Compass compact SUV, Meridian seven-seater mid-size SUV and its premium SUV offering, Grand Cherokee.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 12 Jun 2026, 16:54 pm IST

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