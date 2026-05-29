Stars, moonlight and 1,600 HP: Meet Bugatti’s most poetic roadster yet

French automaker Bugatti’s Sur Mesure customisation program has unveiled the new W16 Mistral ‘Le Retour du Jeune Prince’ (The Return of the Young Prince), which is a one-of-one open-top roadster . Developed through a collaborative process initiated in October 2023 between the customer and Jascha Straub, Manager of Sur Mesure and Individualisation at Bugatti, the hypercar’s theme honours the client's own literary work, which serves as a continuation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s classic novel.

Bugatti W16 Mistral Le Retour du Jeune Prince: Exterior

The Sur Mesure Bugatti gets a custom, metallic colour palette which features warm copper, bronze and earthy tones designed to replicate lunar radiance across the roadster’s sculpted exterior. In addition to that, the 3D horseshoe grille has been slightly modified to mirror the dynamic lines of the hood, which is complemented by a gold-outlined Bugatti Macaron, copper brake callipers and matching central wheel emblems with the signature ‘EB’ logo. Not only that, but the rear flanks and upper surface of the wing feature a hand-applied constellation of silver stars, while the deployed air brake reveals a reinterpretation of the prince and fox scene.

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Bugatti W16 Mistral Le Retour du Jeune Prince: Interior

The W16 Mistral Le Retour du Jeune Prince boasts a refined cabin upholstered in dual-tone Terre d’Or and Driftwood leather. Moreover, the door panels feature embroidered leather inlays depicting the moon alongside stitched star motifs, a celestial theme that extends to the headrests and the brown-carbon weave of the centre console. Highlighting the vehicle's bespoke craftsmanship, the gear shifter houses a miniature, three-dimensionally scanned silver rose.

"The W16 Mistral 'Le Retour du Jeune Prince' is a beautiful example of what Sur Mesure can achieve when a customer’s personal story is placed at the heart of the creative process. Working with the customer and our specialised CMF team in Berlin, led by Sabine Consolini, we were able to transform a literary tribute into a beautiful narrative canvas. Time and dedication intertwine at the intersection between Haute Couture, architecture and design to deliver what is an exceptionally crafted vehicle in every detail. It has been an honour to bring this vision to life in a way that respects both Bugatti’s heritage and the customer’s individual story," Jascha Straub, Manager -Sur Mesure and Individualisation, Bugatti, said.

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