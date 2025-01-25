Stars at Auto Expo 2025 - The cars that got all the attention

The 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo recently concluded amidst much fanfare with nearly one million visitors at three venues. The Auto Expo was undoubtedly the biggest of them all with nearly every major car and two-wheeler player present at the venue. The event saw over 90 stunning public debuts and launches but a handful of cars grabbed all the attention at the expo. Here are the star cars that people flocked to the most at the Auto Expo 2025.

The Tata Sierra ICE made its debut in the near-production version and will take on the Mahindra Thar Roxx

Tata Sierra

The Tata Sierra headlined the conversations around the Auto Expo 2025 on the first day. The near-production version of the SUV was unveiled to the public at the venue with the original Tat Sierra on display for quick reference. The nostalgia bait certainly worked, while the stunning design has got a lot of enthusiasts waiting for its launch. We too can’t wait for the production version to arrive to get behind the wheel of one.

The MG Cyberster is a proper two-door open-top electric sports car with 503 bhp and 725 Nm and a range of 507 km

MG Cyberster

The Auto Expo has always been about the glamour and style on four wheels and personifying the same as the MG Cyberster with its stunning design, scissor doors, and drop-top. With its twin electric motor setup, the electric convertible roadster is set to arrive by March and promises 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. The two-door convertible promises to be quick and efficient, and it might be easy on the pocket with the Battery-as-a-Service option like the Windsor.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara made its India debut at the expo ahead of its launch later this year

Arguably one of the most important debuts at the expo, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara arrived as the automaker’s first EV for India, hotting up the segment altogether. The e Vitara saw genuine buyer interest from the crowds as they looked at specifications, range, booking options, and more. The e Vitara will compete against the midsize electric SUVs on sale and hopes are high for competitive pricing and a strong charging infrastructure given it is a Maruti product. The launch takes place later this year.

The Hyundai Creta Electric is easily one of the most important launches of the year and brings the Korean brand the mass-market EV segment

Hyundai launched the Creta Electric at the Auto Expo 2025 and the electric version of the popular SUV saw lots of curiosity from the masses on its first public outing. The Hyundai Creta Electric is priced from ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The all-electric offering gets a different look from the Creta ICE, while there are two battery pack options available - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. With bookings open, potential buyers had a chance to get up close and personal with the newest mainstream EV on sale.

The new-generation Skoda Octavia RS and Superb grabbed a lot of attention at the Auto Expo ahead of their respective launches planned later this year

Skoda Octavia RS & Superb

The Skoda Octavia RS is a name that resonates heavily with auto enthusiasts and the new generation was unveiled for India at the Auto Expo 2025. The Octavia RS arrives with revised styling and a power-packed 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 264 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque, which helps propel the sedan from 0-100 kmph in 6.4 seconds. The performance sedan is slated to arrive in India later this year and will be a full-import, which should keep prices at a premium of around ₹50 lakh. Joining the new Octavia RS at the Skoda pavilion was the new-generation Superb that will also arrive in India later this year. The brand’s flagship sedan saw a lot of interest from buyers, especially with the diesel version being showcased at the expo. The new-gen Skoda Superb will also arrive as a full-import and prices should be more than ₹60 lakh. Whoever said sedans are dead didn't visit the Skoda pavilion.

The futuristic Lexus LF-ZC Concept previews the design language on future models from the automaker

Lexus LF-ZC Concept

The LF-ZC concept at the Lexus pavilion brought some radical style to the expo. The global concept previews the styling of future Lexus models and was a definite attention grabber at the Auto Expo. Its futuristic design, coupled with sharp lines, made it a head-turner and a must-see at the venue.

The Mercedes-Benz G 580 EQ shredded its tyres doing the tank turns for the crowds

Mercedes-Benz G 580 EQ

Having launched in the days leading up to the Auto Expo 2025, the new Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Power made its public debut at the event and was also the “star" attraction on the outer grounds at the venue. The new all-electric G 580 EQ enthralled the masses with its tank turns, doing a full 360-degree turn at a standstill. The iconic lines coupled with shredded rubber meant the crowds flocked to the outdoor arena to catch the electric G-Wagen in action. Notably, the BYD Yangwang U8 also managed to do the tank turns while on display at the pavilion.

The BMW M5, M4, and M2 brought some sideways action at the Auto Expo enthralling the masses

BMW M5

The M-badged BMWs are always attention grabbers and the drift zone in the outer arena showcased the automaker’s performance lineup in action. The new-generation BMW M5 was certainly the eye-candy for many joined by the BMW M2 and M4 for some sideways action. With 717 bhp and 1001 Nm of peak torque, the hybrid V8 engine on the new M5 is a hoot, making you forget this is a hefty sedan at 2.4 tonnes.

The Porsche 911 GT3RS tugged the heartstrings of many purists while the Macan and Taycan EVs showcased a glimpse into the brand's future

Porsche 911 GT3RS

Porsche and BMW shared pavilions in Hall 6 at the 2025 Auto Expo, which was easily the most crowded area of the show. Porsche displayed its performance lineup, which included the new Taycan facelift, Macan Electric, and 911 GT3RS. While both the Macan and Taycan grabbed a lot of attention, enthusiasts flocked to the 911 GT3RS, which looked pure gold in its bright yellow paint scheme. A lot of garage goals were set at the expo.

The VinFast VF 3 is an MG Comet-sized electric offering that looks rugged with some quirky styling and would be a good fit for urban areas

VinFast VF 3

One of the quirkiest cars on display at the Auto Expo 2025 was the VinFast VF 3 making its India debut. The Vietnamese automaker announced its India plans confirming the arrival of the VF 6 and VF 7 electric offerings later this year. However, the VinFast VF 3 would be their most affordable offering with rugged SUV styling. About the same size as the MG Comet, the small electric car looks like an SUV, can seat four, and looks funky to make you stand out in the crowd. A competitive pricing could give the VF 3 the right push in urban areas.

