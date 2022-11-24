Spinny launches ‘Spinny Park’ in Bengaluru with over 1,000 used car capacity

Used car sales platform, Spinny inaugurated its first-ever experiential zone ‘Spinny Park’ in Bengaluru, bringing a new experiential zone to sell its pre-owned cars. Spinny Park is the first-of-its-kind in the Indian used car space and is spread over five acres. It can accommodate over 1,000 vehicles - mass market and luxury alike. The new experiential hub comprises in-venue test drive zones, interactive dashboards, customer lounges and community zones.

Speaking on the new Spinny Park, Niraj Singh, Founder and CEO, Spinny, said, “We understand that a car is a special purchase for a family, and we strive to make it extra special for each customer. Spinny has been pioneering to make the online and offline car buying and selling experience simple and delightful. Considering the market potential and the problems that a customer faces in this category of variables, many customers want to touch and feel before buying a car. In the quintessential Spinny way, we want to keep adding delight to every experience - online, offline or both. Spinny Park is another step towards making the car buying experience unparalleled. It’s the first-of-its-kind automobile experiential hub with 1000+ cars to choose from. By the lake, under the blue sky, a picnic is set somewhere in the corner. Eat, drink, wander around or test drive your next car with birdsong and carsong, all in tow."

According to the recent Indian Blue Book (IBB) report, the Indian car market is expected to grow by six per cent in FY2023 and will come close to 4.6 million units. The used car market stood at around 4.4 million vehicles during the last financial year (FY2022). By FY2027, volumes are expected to reach around eight million units with the demand for pre-owned vehicles set to skyrocket. It also helps that more organised players are joining the used car business.

With the growing demand for used cars in India, Spinny is betting big on its new experiential zone that aims to offer a more premium and interactive experience for customers. The company says that all its pre-owned vehicles undergo a 200-point inspection checklist, while the company offers a five-day no-questions-asked money back guarantee. All cars are covered with a one-year after-sales warranty.

Spinny says it has a customer base of over two lakhs and nearly 54 per cent of its car purchases take place online. However, the brick and mortar set-up will help the brand engage with customers personally, while also help build trust. Spinny operates about 55 car hubs in the country and has a parking capacity of about 10,000 cars nationwide. The company has six car hubs in Bengaluru alone with a parking capacity of 1,200 vehicles. With the new Spinny Park, the total capacity has now increased to 2,200 vehicles. Spinny could bring more such experiential zones in other cities depending on the response to its first outlet.

