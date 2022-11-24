HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Spinny Launches ‘spinny Park’ In Bengaluru With Over 1,000 Used Car Capacity

Spinny launches ‘Spinny Park’ in Bengaluru with over 1,000 used car capacity

Used car sales platform, Spinny inaugurated its first-ever experiential zone ‘Spinny Park’ in Bengaluru, bringing a new experiential zone to sell its pre-owned cars. Spinny Park is the first-of-its-kind in the Indian used car space and is spread over five acres. It can accommodate over 1,000 vehicles - mass market and luxury alike. The new experiential hub comprises in-venue test drive zones, interactive dashboards, customer lounges and community zones.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Nov 2022, 20:24 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Spinny Park in Yehlanka, Bengaluru, is spread over five acres and can accommodate over 1,000 used cars
The Spinny Park in Yehlanka, Bengaluru, is spread over five acres and can accommodate over 1,000 used cars
The Spinny Park in Yehlanka, Bengaluru, is spread over five acres and can accommodate over 1,000 used cars
The Spinny Park in Yehlanka, Bengaluru, is spread over five acres and can accommodate over 1,000 used cars

Also Read : Volvo Cars aims one third sales to come from used car business, to expand by 2024

Speaking on the new Spinny Park, Niraj Singh, Founder and CEO, Spinny, said, “We understand that a car is a special purchase for a family, and we strive to make it extra special for each customer. Spinny has been pioneering to make the online and offline car buying and selling experience simple and delightful. Considering the market potential and the problems that a customer faces in this category of variables, many customers want to touch and feel before buying a car. In the quintessential Spinny way, we want to keep adding delight to every experience - online, offline or both. Spinny Park is another step towards making the car buying experience unparalleled. It’s the first-of-its-kind automobile experiential hub with 1000+ cars to choose from. By the lake, under the blue sky, a picnic is set somewhere in the corner. Eat, drink, wander around or test drive your next car with birdsong and carsong, all in tow."

Spinny Park also gets test drive zones, interactive dashboard, customer lounges and more
Spinny Park also gets test drive zones, interactive dashboard, customer lounges and more
Spinny Park also gets test drive zones, interactive dashboard, customer lounges and more
Spinny Park also gets test drive zones, interactive dashboard, customer lounges and more

According to the recent Indian Blue Book (IBB) report, the Indian car market is expected to grow by six per cent in FY2023 and will come close to 4.6 million units. The used car market stood at around 4.4 million vehicles during the last financial year (FY2022). By FY2027, volumes are expected to reach around eight million units with the demand for pre-owned vehicles set to skyrocket. It also helps that more organised players are joining the used car business.   

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹5.58 - 9.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl | 80 bhp
₹5.7 - 8.05 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

With the growing demand for used cars in India, Spinny is betting big on its new experiential zone that aims to offer a more premium and interactive experience for customers. The company says that all its pre-owned vehicles undergo a 200-point inspection checklist, while the company offers a five-day no-questions-asked money back guarantee. All cars are covered with a one-year after-sales warranty.

Spinny says it has a customer base of over two lakhs and nearly 54 per cent of its car purchases take place online. However, the brick and mortar set-up will help the brand engage with customers personally, while also help build trust. Spinny operates about 55 car hubs in the country and has a parking capacity of about 10,000 cars nationwide. The company has six car hubs in Bengaluru alone with a parking capacity of 1,200 vehicles. With the new Spinny Park, the total capacity has now increased to 2,200 vehicles. Spinny could bring more such experiential zones in other cities depending on the response to its first outlet.

First Published Date: 24 Nov 2022, 20:24 PM IST
TAGS: spinny spinny park used cars
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city