Spinny inaugurates its second used car park with over 500 vehicles in Pune

Used car buying and selling platform, Spinny has launched its second car park in the country. The new Spinny Park is located in Pune in Maharashtra and is a one-stop solution for buying needs of a customer looking for pre-owned vehicles. Spread over three acres, the facility has a capacity of over 500 used vehicles on display from Spinny Assured cars and Spinny Max pre-owned luxury car range.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2023, 18:04 PM
The new Spinny Park in Pune is spread over 3 acres and can accommodate over 500 cars
Spinny Park is an experiential hub that aims to improve the purchase experience of customers when buying a used car. The facility offers the space to choose and check the used cars of your choice. You can also test drive the same. Apart from Pune, the new Spinny Park will be able to address the demand around nearby locations too. Spinny says that its existing Pune facility has been catering to deliveries and doorstep inspections in nearby cities including Solapur, Aurangabad, and Ratnagiri within Maharashtra. The company says its operations in Pune have resulted in over 25,000 transactions since February 2020.

Also Read : Spinny launches ‘Spinny Park’ in Bengaluru with over 1,000 used car capacity

Customers can take check, inspect and take test drives at Spinny Park in Pune
Speaking on the announcement, Niraj Singh, Founder and CEO - Spinny, said, “Pune is an important and thriving market for us, and we are excited to elevate our customers’ experience in the city. As pioneers in providing a simple and delightful buying and selling experience in the used-car industry, we understand the need for a car for individuals and families, and what it means for them. Launching our second Spinny Park in the country speaks volumes about our commitment to offering a seamless consumer experience. Spinny Park in Pune features an assortment of over 500+ handpicked cars. The sizable experiential hub is set amidst a scenic view, for customers to relax and test drive their favourite car."

Spinny says it holds about 10 per cent of Pune’s used car market share and this should improve further with the new park. This is the company’s second such facility after the first Spinny Park was inaugurated in Bengaluru last year. The massive facility can accommodate over 1,000 used cars. Apart from Bengaluru and Pune, the company has a presence in multiple cities and has over 57 car hubs with parking for more than 12,000 used vehicles. The company has four operational car hubs in Pune with a capacity of 800 cars and the new Spinny Park takes the total capacity to 1,300 vehicles.

Spinny plans to open more of such Spinny Parks for used cars in other cities nexst
With the growing demand for used cars, Spinny is expecting a strong surge in volumes. The company is also looking to expand its new parks across the country with new units in Mumbai and Ahmedabad in the pipeline. The company has a 200-point inspection checklist for all its used cars.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2023, 18:03 PM IST
TAGS: Spinny used cars preowned cars used cars in Pune
